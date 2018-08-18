Gov. Henry McMaster’s close relationship with our president is well-documented. But what I wish we heard more about is how effectively the governor is working with the Trump administration in advocating for South Carolina.
The recent decision by Element Electronics to shutter its Winnsboro manufacturing plant in response to the Trump administration’s tariffs on goods from China has resulted in predictable finger-pointing. But what has been overlooked is how our governor is leading the way in protecting and promoting South Carolina’s interests in Washington. He is a welcomed ambassador for our state — be it in the Oval Office or the halls of Congress.
When the International Trade Commission took up a dispute involving Samsung — which the governor recruited to Newberry — Gov. McMaster flew to Washington to testify on the company’s behalf.
When tariffs on solar panels threatened S.C. businesses, he went before the U.S. trade representative to speak about the importance of our burgeoning solar industry.
He is likely the only person in this state who has, on multiple occasions, spoken directly and in person with the president and vice president urging them to carve out exemptions for South Carolina industries affected by the administration’s tariffs.
And, this summer, he advocated on behalf of Fujifilm, located in Greenwood County, by contacting Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross seeking an exclusion to the recently imposed aluminum tariffs.
The governor’s efforts have made it clear: It is critical to have a leader who will zealously advocate on behalf of our interests, speak truth to power and endeavor to realign policy objectives to meet our own. That Gov. McMaster can do this with a single phone call is an invaluable asset to South Carolinians, gives us a direct line and a guaranteed seat at the table. Relationships do matter.
Furthermore, his actions demonstrate that when you do business in South Carolina, you are part of a team, headed by a governor who goes to bat for you. It is so very easy for those outside the arena or on the bench to criticize, but it’s been my experience that real leaders effectively and deliberately look for solutions, not headlines, and inspire others to follow. They are determined and interest-balancing. That’s what I see in Gov. McMaster.
Since Henry McMaster entered office, South Carolina has added more than 22,000 jobs, with some $7 billion in new capital investment. Our unemployment rate is at a 17-year low, and more people are now working than ever before.
Samsung’s $380 million investment was one of the biggest economic successes of the past year, bringing 1,000 jobs to the state. But it is the governor’s advocacy on behalf of the people of South Carolina which most earns my admiration.
It was precisely that advocacy which led to a recent $49 million allotment from the administration for the Port of Charleston deepening project. It was that advocacy which led to the release of the Bechtel report, shining a light on mismanagement at the V.C. Summer nuclear construction site. And it is that advocacy which provides South Carolina with a place of prominence in the halls of power.
I know Gov. McMaster, and I know he is hard at work each day to make the case for South Carolina to leaders at all levels of government. He is an extremely effective leader for our state who has earned our support.
David Wilkins was U.S. ambassador to Canada from 2005-09 and speaker of the South Carolina House for 11 years. He is a partner at Nelson Mullins where he chairs the Public Policy and International Law practice group.