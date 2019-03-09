Monopolies don’t surrender without a fight. Consider the case of the state police academy.
Once upon a time, the new man on the beat — and they were all men in those days — would learn the ropes by riding with the sergeant for a couple of weeks, and then he was on his own. A new cop practiced using his handcuffs on his wife at home.
The late, great J.P. Strom had a better idea. In 1968 the legendary head of the State Law Enforcement Division opened the police academy in a warehouse in Columbia with $30,000 from the Legislature. Since then much has changed for the better, thanks to Pete Strom’s vision and those who followed him at the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy.
Some things haven’t changed — but should. What once looked like innovation doesn’t look that way 50 years later.
One key innovation at the time was that those who violated the law, not taxpayers, would pay for the academy through fines and fees. Today, Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon calls that “a horrible practice.”
“I can’t imagine having to go to my people and tell them they have to write tickets to support the academy,” Cannon says. (Or the Law Enforcement Hall of Fame, also funded by those fines.)
Revenue from traffic tickets has been declining for a decade as departments shift to more community-based policing. In response, the Legislature is considering a proposal that would give the cash-strapped academy $9.7 million in general funds, rather than traffic fines. This is long overdue, and the governor and the academy are on board.
What the academy has stubbornly refused to do is loosen its monopoly over training the state’s cops and detention officers. The academy would do well to listen to its customers — the local law enforcement agencies that have been demanding change, and a choice, for years.
Every cop in the state must go through the school’s 12-week training program, which is six weeks shorter than the national average. The academy says its program ensures officers are uniformly trained to meet the rigors of an incredibly difficult job. One in 4 fail the training.
In practice, say local police, the academy’s one-size-fits-all model has become a bottleneck that has contributed to their chronic manpower shortages and hindered efforts to make departments look more like the communities they serve. Local chiefs say if they are going to be held responsible for their officers’ actions, they need to be responsible for their training.
Only South Carolina and New Hampshire still have a single academy, and taking it on is no easy matter. Good policing is all about cooperation, and no chief wants to get sideways with the people who run the place, Director Jackie Swindler and SLED boss Mark Keel. After all, they control the slots to the academy and resources every local department needs.
But Charleston and North Charleston, with two relatively new chiefs, have been banging the drum for change. Their solutions are different, but on this they agree: The academy’s stranglehold on training must end.
“I have 27 openings I can fill anytime, but I can’t because I can’t get a spot at the academy,” North Charleston Chief Reggie Burgess told the city’s citizens’ committee on police relations last month.
Charleston’s chief, Luther Reynolds, used to run a regional police academy in Maryland. He is careful to praise the Columbia academy, but says: “This model is not working. I have not talked to one person who doesn’t think things should be done differently.” The department has almost 1 in 10 jobs vacant.
Regional training would allow them to attract candidates who can’t be away from home for three months — more moms, for instance — and would save money, they say. North Charleston would use Trident Tech, which already teaches criminal justice. Charleston favors regional academies in the Lowcountry, the Midlands and the Upstate. The state academy would retain oversight for training and certification.
Swindler, who spent 39 years with the Newberry Police Department before taking over the academy in 2016, rejects both models. “It would be difficult to replicate what we do here,” he says. Instead, the academy will allow new cops to do the first four weeks of training online starting in July, reducing the time in Columbia and increasing the annual capacity by 300 or more.
This is all about money, turf and an entrenched bureaucracy.
Cannon, Charleston County’s sheriff for three decades, worries that pushing to decentralize the training now will derail funding for the academy. But he is the first to say law enforcement is ripe for change. Charleston, for instance, spends 37 percent of its budget on public safety, North Charleston 48 percent.
“The whole system is grossly inefficient,” Cannon says.
Monopolies are inherently inefficient. The police academy is one good place to start.
Steve Bailey writes for the Commentary page. He can be reached at sjbailey1060@yahoo.com.