I am a practicing lawyer in South Carolina and a member of the Bar since 1998.
I have appeared before all of the judges named in the recent Post and Courier article, “The Untouchables.” None of them are corrupt, unethical or unfair.
They have all made mistakes, but to imply that our entire system of justice is a grand conspiracy to protect a group of tyrants is just silly.
Moreover, the main focus of the article — the Larry Richter-Diane Goodstein matter — is based exclusively on the word of a disgruntled man who actually committed unethical behavior.
In fact, David Flowers declared that he suffered from a “variety of mental health problems” that prevented him from filing federal income taxes.
The allegations in your article do not include the appeals, lawsuits and disciplinary complaints that were dismissed by every possible check and balance in our judicial system.
You could have accomplished your goal without the personal attacks on some of the best judges we have in this state.
The article demonstrates a fundamental lack of understanding of what lawyers do and the rules that govern our profession.
The entire basis of the allegations against Richter and Goodstein are based on a potential conflict between Richter and Goodstein.
That conflict was waived. That is the end of the story.
The entire issue of the billing discrepancies was handled in due course with a full hearing and appeal.
In fact, John Freeman (as a court appointed expert, not a retained expert by Richter) provided a 30-page affidavit in favor of the bills submitted by Richter.
While the implication that John Freeman would engage in a cover-up to protect unethical conduct is wonderful for a stand-up comedy routine, it only demonstrates a complete lack of due diligence by the person who suggested it in the first place.
If Richter was dishonest in his sworn submissions to the court, he can be disbarred or criminally prosecuted for perjury.
Is the entire criminal justice system part of the conspiracy to protect our cabal of unethical judges?
The most irresponsible part of the article is the implication that the Bar disciplined Flowers for making a complaint against Goodstein.
There isn’t a scintilla of evidence to support this implication. He admitted to violating the law and was suspended for it.
Is the current system ideal for transparency and public trust?
Maybe not. That would have been a valid topic of discussion for an article.
No mention is made of the changes and improvements implemented and proposed by John Nichols.
If you are really trying to stimulate public discourse to bring about change, you are failing miserably.
South Carolina’s judiciary is one of the best in the nation.
I have appeared before state and federal courts in California, Michigan, Idaho, New Mexico, Georgia, Louisiana and South Carolina.
There is no other state that presented superior judges, but I have experienced mistreatment and unfairness from judges in other states simply because I was a “foreign” attorney.
I have seen similar “home cooking” in South Carolina, mostly early in my career.
But that would never happen with these judges.
They will bend over backward to make all parties and lawyers feel comfortable and welcomed in their courtrooms.
The idea that any of these judges would prejudice an entire class of people because a friend asked is absurd.
Tucker S. Player is a lawyer in Columbia. He was Circuit Judge Diane Goodstein’s first law clerk when she took the bench.