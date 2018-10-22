FILE - This Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 file photo shows the ingredients label for soy milk at a grocery store in New York. Do people understand the differences between milk and soy and rice “milk”? That’s what the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is asking Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, as it considers whether soy and other non-dairy products can keep calling themselves “milk.” Right now, federal standards define milk as coming from a cow. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)