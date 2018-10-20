I stared enviously at online photographs of clutter-cleared surfaces, bright white walls, immaculate floors and spacious gaps between clothing hangers. Joshua Fields Millburn’s coat hung on his brick apartment wall, doubling as a work of art. David Bruno owned 100 carefully curated items in his minimalist space. There were some so minimalist they were free to live as nomads.
Like many before me (and many who later debated and dissected the experience), I wanted the blank space and clean lines I saw when I typed “minimalist design” into the Pinterest search engine, the simplicity promised by the ubiquitous Marie Kondo. The minimalist aesthetic brimmed with promises: more room to live, to think, to feel unbound by a commitment to stuff. My life at home with three kids looked and felt nothing like these images. Toys and clutter were everywhere. My space felt suffocating. Stuff overwhelmed me.
So, I decided to become a minimalist, purging belongings to only my most functional and beloved possessions. I went space by space, category by category, throwing out everything I could justify. It didn’t seem to make a dent.
I took on a minimalism challenge that resulted in getting rid of more than 400 items in a month. I tossed one item on Day One, two items the next day, three the next, and so on through the month. I emptied junk drawers. I chucked precious baby clothes my kids had outgrown. I culled my memorabilia: photographs of schoolmates whose names I could no longer remember.
I knew minimalism was supposed to be a way of life, not a destination, but I couldn’t help but feel discouraged when I looked around me. No matter how much I edited my life, there was more mess, another pair of shoes and stack of envelopes waiting for me. Though my belongings were at a stark minimum, my workload at home persisted as if nothing had changed.
The reason my minimalism hadn’t changed my life was because most of the stressful accumulation had never been mine in the first place. If I were to remove the belongings of my husband and children, the house would be bare. My life was full of other people’s stuff, and it was my responsibility to care for it.
I was expected to be the master of our stuff, which really meant everyone else’s stuff, which was carelessly tossed in my path.
There was (and is) little I owned, yet my workload in the home has always loomed large. Becoming a minimalist didn’t change that; it simply illuminated the invisibility of motherhood. Mom is supposed to be the one who sweeps away the mess and makes a home.
What really needed to be addressed was not my personal accumulation of stuff, but the pervasive belief that everyone else’s stuff was my responsibility. If I wanted more room to live and think, I needed to stop living to serve. What eventually helped me regain a sense of space and freedom in my life wasn’t minimalism. It was having (many) conversations with my husband about labor, and getting him to pick up his responsibility in our shared life.
I would hardly consider myself a minimalist today, but I frequently feel a sense of calm I chased in those curated minimalist designs.
Gemma Hartley is a freelance writer and author of “Fed Up: Emotional Labor, Women, and the Way Forward.”