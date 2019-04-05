Dr. Peter Gazes passed away earlier this week. He will be missed by everyone who knew him, everyone whose life he touched as a distinguished physician, a teacher, a raconteur (famously, often a ribald one), a fellow golfer, a World War II veteran, a Navy Medical Corps officer, but mostly as an unforgettable and ever-faithful friend.
A son of Greek immigrants, he inherited from them the strong work ethic that marked him throughout his long, wonderful and very remarkable life.
He was educated at the College of Charleston and the Medical College of South Carolina — the forerunner of MUSC. He met Athena, the love of his life and the mother of his three daughters, while practicing medicine at Philadelphia General Hospital.
Near war’s end, he was commissioned into the Navy Medical Officer Corps as a lieutenant (junior grade). He had a number of salacious stories touching on his brief Navy career. One of them concerns 500 Marines he doctored on a troop ship voyage in the Pacific. I can’t tell it in a family newspaper, but you can look it up in “Through the Backdoor,” the short and entertaining autobiography he wrote a few years back.
For years he taught classes in his chosen field of cardiology at MUSC. Today, his name graces a large building on the university’s main campus.
I first met Peter 45 years ago at the Country Club of Charleston. We both loved the game of golf. I gave it up only a few months ago when I no longer could break a hundred. He continued to play almost up until the very end. There are not many of us left from the “Little Rascals” — the Saturday morning Country Club golfing group we played with for so many years. Walt Bailey left us a few weeks back. He will be one of those teeing it up when Peter arrives to fill out a foursome of other departed players.
They’ll all be as happy to see him as those of us who are still here are sad, for a little while, to see him off. Farewell, old friend. Hit’em long and straight. Don’t screw up the putt.
R.L. Schreadley is a former Post and Courier executive editor.