Pendarvis: Transportation and zoning improvements will transform North Charleston streets

Charleston County has the highest rate of fatalities in the state from crashes and collisions involving pedestrians and bicycles. And many of those deaths happen in North Charleston, where lower-income residents who can’t afford cars walk or ride bikes to get around. Many North Charleston residents also use our bus system to get to work, shop and get to important appointments.

The good news is that efforts are underway to improve mobility for people using all types of transportation in North Charleston and across South Carolina.

Let’s start with Rivers Avenue, which should be the Main Street of the Charleston metropolitan region. Instead, it has been deteriorating for decades into a chaotic speedway where pedestrians and bicyclists lack a safe way to cross its multiple lanes of whizzing traffic.

Fortunately, the city of North Charleston is working to create a new overlay zone — a designated area marked for specific improvements — that will help transform the southern half of Rivers Avenue between Durant and Success streets into a safe and desirable place to walk and bike.

The overlay zone proposal will soon go to the city’s Planning Commission for approval and is worthy of enthusiastic support from the community. It will complement the Lowcountry Rapid Transit system, which is a new type of bus system that will run mostly in a dedicated lane between the fairgrounds in Ladson and downtown Charleston. The system will provide dedicated bus lanes and stations in the center of Rivers Avenue with bike lanes on the outer edges of the road. The proposed overlay will enable sidewalks to connect to the front of new buildings with parking in the rear.

These updated design features will create a transportation network for Rivers Avenue and enhance access and opportunity for residents. At the state level, I introduced a Complete Streets bill in the Legislature this year. Complete street designs for roads offer safe ways to travel for walkers, bikers and drivers. Safe mobility should be a basic human right, and everybody should be able to travel freely to and from their homes without worrying that they will be hit by a car.

Thankfully, S.C. Transportation Secretary Christy Hall recognizes the need for increased safety. She recently directed her department to prioritize equitable mobility by creating a Complete Streets directive for the Department of Transportation.

As we continue to improve north and south access and mobility for the residents of House District 113, we also must consider how to successfully move east and west, particularly across the Ashley and Cooper rivers. DOT needs to act on a critical opportunity to put Secretary Hall’s new Complete Streets directive into action by helping to create safe bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure adjacent to the North Bridge and in conjunction with the proposed Interstate 526 widening project. The I-526 project will transform the region, but it could leave behind black and brown communities that rely heavily on walking, biking and buses to get around. If those who are most directly impacted are unable to use the newly widened interstate because it is not designed with all road users in mind, then the recent Complete Streets policy is moot.

North Charleston’s roads are notoriously dangerous, and the lives of too many of my constituents have been lost because of a lack of proper infrastructure. The Lowcountry Rapid Transit project and North Charleston’s Rivers Avenue zoning overlay are huge steps forward to right this wrong. However, there is still more work to be done to ensure all users of our roads are able to safely move around the region.

I applaud North Charleston for its efforts to align its zoning with the coming transportation improvements. I will continue to work with Secretary Hall and her team to ensure that the other road projects they are involved with in our region incorporate the Complete Streets designs that will make our roads safe and equitable for everyone.

State Rep. Marvin Pendarvis represents House District 113, which includes parts of Charleston and Dorchester counties.