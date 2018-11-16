Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., joined at left by Rep.-elect Joe Neguse, D-Colo., exit a Democratic Caucus meeting in the basement of the Capitol as new members of the House and veteran representatives gathered behind closed doors to discuss their agenda when they become the majority in the 116th Congress, in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)