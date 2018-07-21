One of the great learning experiences of my life came while cutting grass in Mount Pleasant, back when it was truly a village of 5,000 people.
Mitchell Schwartz was the Amazon of lawn care in my neighborhood in those days. He was the big kid, and he had an absolute monopoly on the business. He was so busy, in fact, that he needed an assistant — and that (briefly) was me, the little kid.
Mitchell had an electric lawnmower, and it was my job to keep the cord out of the way as he raced to finish each yard and get on to the next. He paid me maybe 25 cents a yard. The problem: I was little and slow, and Mitchell kept running over the cord, cutting it in half. It only happened twice before he yelled at me and fired me. I would have fired me, too.
But rather than just get angry, I got even. The next summer, a year older, I borrowed our family’s lawnmower (gas-powered, thus no cord) and started under-pricing him all over the neighborhood. Mitchell was not happy, but I was.
From there, business boomed. I partnered with a friend, two kids with two mowers, and we started knocking on doors, expanding our territory. We would offer to cut your yard for $5 — or 4 or 3 or as little as 2 bucks, one for my friend and one for me. Nine of 10 people said no. But what I learned is that if you knocked on enough doors someone would always say yes.
It was an important lesson in persistence, and it’s been a key to any success I have had in life, personal and professional.
Now to get to the point: We should leave those kids alone who are trying to make a buck or two selling palmetto roses downtown to tourists. They are showing real initiative and learning a lot. We should be encouraging this, not discouraging it.
Ten years ago the city started its Palmetto Artisan Program to manage and regulate the kids — all of them black — who would sometimes annoy the paying customers — the tourists, most of them white. To get a permit to sell palmetto roses, the kids must complete a free one-week course. They have to wear city-issued T-shirts and badges and sell only during business hours. They are barred from places like the City Market, The Battery and Marion Square and mostly restricted to designated city kiosks.
Not surprisingly, many kids think they can do better on their own. I don’t blame them. Businesses, big and small, are making gobs of money off the tourists, so why should these kids not make a few bucks, too? If a visitor from Toledo is occasionally offended, that’s the life of a tourist. These kids live here, they don’t?
We require licenses for too many things. All too often, licensing is a way to protect those who got there first, to limit competition. South Carolina has the 17th most burdensome licensing laws for low- and moderate-income jobs, according to the Institute for Justice, a libertarian public-interest law firm based in Arlington, Va. Among the occupations we license: door-repair contractor, make-up artist, shampooer.
Doctors and lawyers should be licensed. But do we really need to license barbers? You will recover from a bad haircut soon enough and find a new barber next time. Count me among those who would not require tour guides to have a license. Heaven forbid some tourist is misinformed that it was St. Matthew’s, not St. Philip’s, that was destroyed by fire in 1835.
A better solution is to give consumers a choice: Hire a licensed tour guide if you want or take a chance on the funny-looking fellow with the parrot on his shoulder for half the price. The palmetto rose sellers should get to choose, too: They can sign up with the city and get the benefits of the training, or they can go it alone — just as I did with my lawnmower.
There is no escaping race in this discussion. When I was mowing grass all those years ago, no one complained I was bothering them or asked for my business license. I was a white kid knocking on doors in my white neighborhood.
Unfortunately, today there are too many white people in this town who are absolutely certain that palmetto rose sellers are young drug dealers in training. That they are brought in from scary North Charleston in vans, being groomed for their real calling just down the line. I have been assured of this repeatedly.
This is racist bunk. Charleston police say there is no evidence of such silliness. (None of the kids, licensed or not, should be foraging through people’s yards in search of palm fronds, however.)
With black-owned businesses all but extinct on the peninsula, the city needs to get out of the way of these young entrepreneurs. If that means allowing those under 18 to sell handmade crafts on the street without a business license, then so be it. The city can figure out the details.
What these kids are learning is what I learned: 9 out of 10 people might say no. But if you keep at it, you will succeed. It is a powerful lesson.
