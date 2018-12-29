Talk about a no-win situation. A little after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, NBC News published a story describing President Donald Trump as the first president in 15 years to skip out on visiting U.S. troops in the Middle East at Christmastime.
They might have waited a few more hours — say, at least until Christmas was actually over. Because at more or less the same time the article was published, Mr. Trump was, in fact, quietly on his way to Iraq to visit the troops.
NBC later added an editor’s note to the story, which it also later revised, but the network is still saying it was correct at the time. That’s a stretch to say the least.
As a side note, Melania Trump, who joined her husband in Baghdad, is the first first lady to visit a war zone since the Vietnam War. Otherwise-interesting tidbits like that got lost in the ensuing media melee.
“Fake news” is a deeply ridiculous accusation to throw around, something that’s often attached to unfavorable political coverage. But it’s nonsense like the NBC News mess that makes fake news seem like a valid retort, particularly to those most predisposed to look for bias in reporting. And unfortunately, they sometimes don’t have to look all that hard.
Had the whole Christmas troops visit flap ended there, it could have been chalked up to an overworked reporter overeager to head home on a holiday.
Instead, Mr. Trump’s visit to Iraq became a new story, and not in the way you might think. A Christmas visit to the troops offers a rare chance for an apolitical feel-good story. In other times, that probably would have been the angle.
But we live in 2018. And everything is a controversy.
Some stories about Mr. Trump’s visit focused on whether he had accidentally revealed top secret details about U.S. military strategy in Iraq by taking photos with personnel stationed there.
Journalists asked if Navy SEALS had known their smiling faces would pop up on one of the world’s most famous Twitter accounts, and whether the president had compromised their safety.
Commentators worried that signing “Make America Great Again” memorabilia politicized the military.
Some analysts even speculated that the president’s visit had somehow violated Iraqi national sovereignty. Apparently, the 15-year presence of thousands of American troops in Iraq hadn’t fazed them so far.
Amid the requisite media hyperventilation, Mr. and Mrs. Trump seemed to have a pretty good time in Iraq. The troops seemed pretty happy to see them too.
“I know it’s a great sacrifice for you to be away from your families, but I want you to know that every American family is eternally grateful to you,” said the president, according to the Associated Press. Not exactly controversial.
It’s an understatement to say that Mr. Trump can be polarizing. He barely bothers to hide his more caustic tendencies and often brings out the worst in both supporters and detractors.
But an aversion to the president doesn’t give reporters free rein to dispatch with objective reality. And increasingly, that seems to be what’s happening.
Every day, the apocalypse is just around the corner, whether in the form of a North Korean nuclear bomb, war with China, an economic collapse, or the Holy Grail of Trump-related stories — collusion with Russia.
These things matter, of course. But most of them also mattered long before Mr. Trump swore the oath of office. They weren’t the end of the world then. They probably won’t be now.
To be sure, two years into the Trump presidency, we are all aware of his personal and political strengths and weaknesses. Opinions about them aren’t likely to change.
The best, most reasonable option moving forward would be to focus on the important but less-splashy policy issues at stake, to stumble around searching for any remaining shreds of common ground, to call out the president when appropriate and to give him credit when it’s due.
But based on the headlines since the Iraq visit, I’m not optimistic.
Ed Buckley is an editorial writer with The Post and Courier.