In the last 48 hours, three stories have caught my eye. Let’s start with this aside buried in a Washington Post column about why President Donald Trump canceled Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s trip to North Korea.
There’s also rising concern inside the Trump administration that the South Korean government of Moon Jae-in is increasingly willing to go it alone, further deepening its detente with Pyongyang regardless of whether Washington approves. Moon is planning a visit to Pyongyang next month. His government is considering opening up a representative office there, along with other new cooperation efforts.
“We have a big problem coming with South Korea,” a senior official involved in the talks told Stanford University’s Daniel Sneider. “It has reached the point where the South Koreans are determined to press ahead. They no longer feel the need to act in parallel with us.”
Indeed, Sneider blogged that some U.S. officials “even fear the alliance itself may be in jeopardy.”
Meanwhile in Europe, French President Emmanuel Macron was telling things to French diplomats that would have made conservative national security folks set their hair on fire if this had happened in the Obama era. According to CNN’s Saskya Vandoorne:
French President Emmanuel Macron told France’s overseas ambassadors gathered in Paris on Monday that Europe can “no longer rely” upon the U.S. for its security.
“It is up to us today to take our responsibilities and guarantee our own security, and thus have European sovereignty,” Macron said.
Macron said he wanted to see a complete rethink of how Europe defends itself in the future.
“I want us to launch an exhaustive review of our security with all Europe’s partners, which includes Russia,” he added.
This matches what German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in an op-ed last week. According to the Financial Times’ Guy Chazan:
“Germany’s foreign minister has called for the creation of a new payments system independent of the U.S. as a means of rescuing the nuclear deal between Iran and the West that Donald Trump withdrew from in May.”
Writing in the German daily Handelsblatt, Heiko Maas said Europe should not allow the US to act “over our heads and at our expense.”
“For that reason it’s essential that we strengthen European autonomy by establishing payment channels that are independent of the U.S., creating a European Monetary Fund and building up an independent Swift system,” he wrote.
It would be dangerous to read too much into this. German ministers have little say over payments systems, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel slapped Maas down hard, saying that Europe’s security cooperation with the U.S. remained “extremely useful.”
On Korea, it’s worth noting that U.S. officials also told Sneider that “Moon will not risk the domestic political cost of showing a visible gap with the U.S., particularly as his popular support is starting to soften.”
Still, the pattern is getting more visible. The longer Trump remains president, the more that U.S. allies seem ready to test the waters of pursuing more independent foreign policies.
Even Trump-friendly outlets in the United States are starting to fret over this pattern. The Washington Examiner’s Erin Dunne notes that the real costs of Trump’s “America First” strategy are starting to show.
We have criticized our allies (NATO), undermined the agreements that we brokered (Trans-Pacific Partnership), started punishing trade wars with friendly countries (Mexico, Canada, and the EU), and our president has openly championed an “America First” philosophy. In the short term, those strategies may win temporary political power, but they come at the expense of the nation’s international standing.
Even Trump’s alleged victories do not seem to enhance his political power. The president on Monday announced a bilateral trade deal with Mexico, but if this deal follows the pattern of announcements on KORUS or the EU negotiations, little will come of it at the end.
Daniel Drezner is a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University.