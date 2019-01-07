In America, nine out of every 10 new jobs created last year went to candidates with a college degree or post-high school credential. Today, more than ever, a quality higher education is key to achieving the American economic dream. College graduates earn an average of almost $20,000 more annually than their peers with only a high school diploma. Studies prove that the higher the percentage of a state’s workforce is college-educated, the healthier, happier and safer the state and its people will be.
But while a quality higher education has unmistakable benefits to both individuals and society, access to that education has never been more expensive. Here at home, college tuition is now more expensive than almost anywhere in America. And South Carolina has historically had a lower percentage of college graduates than the rest of the country.
That is why Sen. Harvey Peeler and I, along with a bipartisan group of six senators from across South Carolina, have introduced the “Higher Education Opportunity Act.” The Opportunity Act is focused on helping students and fixing two troubling realities: First, tuition at South Carolina’s public colleges and universities is too high. Second, the state’s support of those colleges, and their in-state students, is too low. The hard truth is that, of the 16 Southeastern states, South Carolina’s students face the highest tuition while receiving the lowest level of state funding. Few states’ cuts to higher education have been as deep or as prolonged as South Carolina’s. As a result, we have seen tuition skyrocket.
The good news is that our nation’s economic recovery has been kind to South Carolina. In fact, since our recovery began more than eight years ago, our state’s general fund budget has grown by more than $3.5 billion. But this good news masks a disconcerting reality: Our state’s financial support of public colleges and universities began eroding long before the Great Recession began, and in spite of South Carolina’s strong economy, college funding continues to bleed a decade later. Consider that in 2000, the state appropriated almost 15 percent of the state budget to public colleges and universities. By 2008, our investment in public higher education had fallen to just 12 percent. And despite our state’s pronounced and welcome economic prosperity, today we allocate less than 7 percent of the state’s record $9 billion budget in support of public colleges and universities.
The Opportunity Act will break new ground, stop this funding bleed, and begin healing the wound of oppressively high tuition that plagues our state’s students.
First, the act will, for the first time, place in permanent state law caps on tuition that will protect in-state students from excessive tuition increases that all too often outpace inflation. Specifically, once the trust fund established in the act reaches $125 million, colleges are required to freeze tuition for at least one full year, and each year thereafter colleges are limited in tuition increases, if any, to the rate of inflation, or 2.75 percent, whichever is less. Had the Opportunity Act been law 10 years ago, even the most conservative estimates indicate that tuition would have risen almost 40 percent slower over the past decade. That is a huge difference for our college students and families.
Second, the Opportunity Act will ensure that college budgets finally find a “funding floor” by tying a college’s state funding to the growth (or decline) of the overall state budget.
Make no mistake. This minimalist funding approach will not restore the dramatic cuts of the past, but it will provide predictable and reliable funding for colleges going forward. Simply put, the Opportunity Act will replace the state’s current ad hoc and unreliable approach to college funding with something students have never enjoyed from the state: stability. Stable funding is a main ingredient in any student affordability recipe, and the Opportunity Act adds just the right amount, and does so without raising taxes.
Next, the Opportunity Act will create a trust fund designed to reward colleges for educating more South Carolinians and fewer out-of-state residents. A real but unintended consequence of the state’s cuts to higher education over the past 15 years has been colleges’ growing reliance on recruiting out-of-state students who often pay twice the tuition of in-state residents. Appropriately, this trust would be funded by new revenue from out-of-state internet retailers, who, until a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision, enjoyed an unfair tax advantage over South Carolina’s small retailers. Out-of-state revenue to support our own in-state students, and fairness for our own in-state businesses, just makes good dollars — and sense.
The Opportunity Act includes other important provisions that will help improve college affordability and assist colleges in maintaining their aging and outdated facilities, allow them to operate more streamlined, help them cut time and costs, and ultimately benefit our students’ bottom lines. The Opportunity Act also creates greater access to need-based financial aid for more South Carolina residents, while stabilizing and preserving our state’s generous merit-based scholarship portfolio.
At its core, the Opportunity Act recognizes that higher education remains a key to our state’s future economic prosperity and societal well-being. But that prosperity is at real risk. Tuition is too high. State support is too low. And time is running out. That’s why the time is right for the Opportunity Act. It’s time that our state, and its leaders, wake up to this sobering reality so that our students can themselves wake up — not to a nightmare of lost potential, but to the American economic dream.
State Sen. Vincent Sheheen is a Democrat from Camden, and Sen. Harvey Peeler is a Republican from Gaffney.