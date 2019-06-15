With Hong Kong on the verge of experiencing a traumatic or at least transformative event on its streets, it’s worth revisiting what its history has meant for liberalism. We didn’t always know it at the time, but Hong Kong has been a kind of bellwether for the state of freedom in the wider world.
My first significant memories of Hong Kong come from the kung-fu movies of the early 1970s. It is striking today to watch Bruce Lee’s “Enter the Dragon” (1973) and see Hong Kong portrayed — with some condescension — as a poor place deserving of sympathy from Western audiences.
That was not to last. By 1980, Milton Friedman’s “Free to Choose” series was on television, portraying Hong Kong as a free economy experiencing huge gains in living standards. The skyline was impressive, and you could get all the necessary permits to start a business in Hong Kong in just a few days. The territory showed how Friedman’s theories worked in the real world. Hong Kong stood as a symbol of a new age of freer markets and growing globalization.
That story was true — for the most part. It underemphasized some of the statist sides of Hong Kong, such as the government’s involvement in land rights and real estate, and the public hospitals and government-backed health insurance system.
Still, actual life in Hong Kong seemed to be pretty free, especially compared to the available alternatives, which included the totalitarian state that was Mao’s China. Yet as the British lease on Hong Kong approached expiration, an even deeper problem with a non-democratic Hong Kong became evident: Because there was no legitimate alternative sovereign to protest, the British simply handed the territory over to China.
Hong Kong was bartered away like a piece of colonial merchandise. Everyone learned the hard way that democracy really does matter.
Hong Kong still ranks near or at the top of several indices of economic freedom. But that may be a sign these indices have lost touch with the nature of liberty.
Thus is revealed a deeper lesson still: Freedom is not merely the ability to buy and sell goods at minimum regulation and a low tax rate, variables that are readily picked up by economic freedom indices. Freedom is also about the narratives people live by and the kind of future they imagine for themselves.
The partial blindness to these truths, from many American conservatives and libertarians, started in Hong Kong and has since evolved into an acceptance of Donald Trump’s presidency. When it comes to regulation and tax rates, many conservatives think that Trump is actually OK, or maybe even pretty good. They might be correct about those two issues, but they are missing the more corrosive aspects of his administration — just as the freedom indices are missing the decline of liberty in Hong Kong.
Circa 2019, Hong Kong is a study in the creeping power and increasing sophistication of autocracy. While it is possible there could be a Tiananmen-like massacre in the streets of Hong Kong, it is more likely that its mainland overlords will opt for more subtle ways of choking off Hong Kong’s remaining autonomy and freedoms. They will wear down the protesters, continue to send subtle signals that opposition is being monitored, and work hard to dispel the large crowds.
China will continue its strategy of elevating supporters and grinding down opponents, resorting to violence only if absolutely necessary.
What will happen next in Hong Kong, I do not know. But right now, I would bet on the Chinese Communist Party over the protesters. That too is a statement about liberty in the modern world.
Tyler Cowen is a columnist with Bloomberg Opinion.