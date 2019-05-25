ADVANCE FOR RELEASE SATURDAY MAY 25, 2019, AND THEREAFTER - In this April 27, 2019, photo, Andy and Stacie Proctor stand in front of their new home in Vineyard, Utah. For some millennials looking to buy their first home, the hunt feels like a race against the clock. The Proctors ultimately made a successful offer on a three-bedroom house for $438,000 in Vineyard. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)