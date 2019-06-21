When Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., recently unveiled his education reform plan, it predictably castigated charter schools, claiming that they were “privatizing public schools.” Sanders joined a long line of leaders who tar charters with the privatization brush.
Before, during and after the Los Angeles teachers strike last winter, union President Alex Caputo-Pearl did so repeatedly. “The charter school movement,” he declared, is “a vehicle for billionaires to privatize the system and undermine the public district.” His teachers constantly repeated the charge.
But if a publicly funded service is delivered by a private organization, does that make it a private service?
Is Obamacare a private program because most services it funds are delivered by private hospitals, clinics or doctors? How about Medicare and Medicaid? Are our roads and highways, all built by private organizations with public funding, public or private?
The answers are obvious. Fifty or 60 years ago, public monopolies delivered most of our publicly funded services, but today, most people want more efficient, effective methods.
Consider the federal government. In fiscal 2017, it spent $3.98 trillion. Of this, almost half went to payments rather than “services.” The former include Social Security checks, unemployment compensation, retirement benefits, payments to farmers, interest on the debt, and many others.
Of the remaining $2 trillion or so, more than $1 trillion went for health care — Medicare, Medicaid, Obamacare and the Children’s Health Insurance Program — most of which was delivered by private doctors, hospitals and clinics.
A majority of the almost $600 billion defense budget was spent contracting with private companies. Of the $72 billion the federal government spent on higher education — for Pell Grants, work-study, student loans and the like — a big portion went to private colleges and universities.
More than 80 percent of the $50 billion we spent on housing assistance went to private landlords, and most of the $93.5 billion we spent on transportation went to private contractors (almost half to highway construction alone).
Add it all up, and about three-quarters of the $2 trillion the federal government spent on services was delivered by private organizations.
State governments spent about $1.94 trillion in 2017, but almost a third was from the federal government. So without double-counting, states spent about $1.34 trillion. Subtracting pensions, debt service, welfare and other non-service activities knocks out more than $300 billion.
Of the remaining $1 trillion, $215 billion went to Medicaid and $14.4 billion to the Children’s Health Insurance Program, mostly to pay private health care providers.
Transportation consumed an additional $108 billion, most of it contracted. Add human services, housing and economic development, and it’s safe to say that more than a third of state-funded services were delivered by private groups.
Local governments spent $1.6 trillion in 2016, but more than a third came from state and federal governments, leaving just over $1 trillion. If we subtract pensions and debt service, the total is well under $1 trillion.
Surveys done by the International City and County Management Association indicate that between a third and a half of all city and county services are delivered by private organizations. Think about road building and maintenance, garbage collection, recycling, water and wastewater treatment, much of which is handled by private companies.
Taking all three levels of government into account, this kind of “privatization” is actually more common than public delivery of services.
This is simply the way we do business in the public sector today. Public education was late to the game, but with chartering, 21st-century methods have finally arrived. Charter schools are accountable to public school boards and other public authorizers; they are tuition-free; and must accept all students (or use a lottery to choose if demand is too high). Indeed, because many district magnet and exam schools select their students, one could argue that charters are more “public” than these district schools.
David Osborne directs the K-12 education work of the Progressive Policy Institute.