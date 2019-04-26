As former governors — one a Democrat from South Carolina and the other a Republican from Virginia — we recognize the importance of compromise and working across the aisle to achieve lasting solutions. And even though we’re no longer directly in the political arena, we also recognize unparalleled opportunities for Congress to come together and show that our nation’s prosperity is what guides decisions in Washington, not party identity.
Passing the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement would do just that. International trade has serious implications across our country and across industries, and there are no more important trading partners than Canada and Mexico. Those two countries alone purchase more from the United States than our next 11 largest trading partners combined. And trade with those two countries supports 12 million jobs, including more than 2 million manufacturing jobs.
After a series of negotiations, the Trump administration has reached a sound agreement with Canada and Mexico to secure long-term trade security, and now it is up to Congress to ratify the agreement and allow the businesses and workers that rely on trade to have certainty for their futures.
This is a national policy that will have local implications. In fact, you might be surprised by just how much international trade impacts South Carolina communities. In the Palmetto State, one out of four manufacturers — more than two-thirds of which are small- and medium-sized businesses — relies on exports to Canada and Mexico. Canada and Mexico purchase nearly one-fifth of South Carolina’s total manufacturing exports.
The reality is similar in Virginia. In the Old Dominion, one in six manufacturers relies on North American exports, and more than one-quarter of Virginia’s manufacturing exports are purchased by Canada and Mexico.
Without a free trade agreement, South Carolina’s exports to Canada and Mexico could face as much as $1 billion or more in tariffs, raising prices on our exports and reducing our state’s international competitiveness. The implications for businesses are clear. But just as critical is what this trade agreement means for workers and families.
The jobs of more than 14,000 S.C. manufacturing workers depend on trade with Canada and Mexico. These are good jobs that pay well. Compensation for manufacturing jobs in South Carolina is, on average, more than $70,000 per year, compared to an average of less than $40,000 for all industries.
Protecting these industries and careers — whether in motor vehicles, aerospace, rubber products, chemicals or more — starts with securing a trade agreement that opens markets for made-in-America products from our home states of South Carolina and Virginia and across the country.
The U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement is a win for American businesses and American workers. Once ratified, the agreement will strengthen America’s innovation engine, expand access to Canada and Mexico and level the playing field for U.S. workers.
This agreement comes at an important time given the uncertainty that has challenged our relationships with Canada and Mexico, by helping improve our ties and resolve a myriad of trade challenges we face with our two most important trading partners. The USMCA will provide certainty for the businesses that rely on North American exports, and it will provide opportunity for more businesses in America to compete across the world.
We need Congress to come together and do what is right for our country. From red states and blue states alike, politicians are elected to put country before party. Right now, that means bridging the partisan divide and passing the USMCA to support the jobs, families and communities that rely on access to Canada and Mexico.
Jim Hodges is a former governor of South Carolina. George Allen is a former governor of Virginia.