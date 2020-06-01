Opinion newsletter: How Charleston gets 'next' right after weekend riots, vandalism

You're viewing The Post and Courier's opinion newsletter. If you'd like to receive this newsletter in your inbox each Monday evening, click here to subscribe for free.
Hi, everybody,
I couldn’t bring myself to greet you with with my normal “Happy Monday evening” when so many business owners are still cleaning up the carnage of a night of senseless rioting, looting and arson in downtown Charleston and Columbia — particularly when I think about the political damage that could come from that evening of anarchy.
As my state senator, Dick Harpootlian, put it after Saturday's appropriate and justified protests over the brutal police killing of George Floyd turned violent: "The idea of peaceful protest is something all of us support. What this has turned into is an abomination. … It not only doesn’t serve the purpose, it exacerbates the pushback on the purpose. It will justify the idea that violence against African Americans is OK because 'look at them, they’re burning down our cities.'"
We — by which I mean all people of good will — have tremendous work ahead of us, not just to restore those who were harmed by the weekend violence but to regain the moral high ground in the long fight to change policies that allow a minority of bad cops to do so much harm. It's a fight that seemed to be gaining new allies after the gut-wrenching video of Mr. Floyd's death.
But I know we’re up to it. I know because of the way volunteers turned out in hordes on Sunday to help clean up King Street. I know because I remember what happened in Charleston five years ago, when this community reacted to the massacre at Emanuel AME Church by marching peacefully across the Ravenel Bridge in a show of biracial unity, white hands intertwined with black hands, reaching toward the sky. That response, seeded by the unfathomable grace of the victims’ relatives, inspired our community, state and nation, and we wrenched good from the evil. We can do that again. We must do that again.
- Editorial: Charleston knows how to heal racial tension. It’s time to lead the way again.
- Editorial: After we saw Charleston at its worst, the best quickly came out
Four things we're talking about this week
1. How McMaster and SC are handling the COVID-19 re-opening
Gov. Henry McMaster started reopening the economy before we were convinced the numbers supported it, and we still wish he were requiring rather than simply recommending social-distancing, mask-wearing and other precautions against COVID-19 infections.
But as he concluded the work of his accelerateSC task force on Thursday, I was reminded of how much more responsibly he’s been handling re-opening than a lot of elected officials. No, he doesn’t personally preach mask-wearing or model it as I’d like, but he doesn’t come anywhere close to downplaying the danger of the novel coronavirus, or in any way discouraging mask-wearing and other precautions.
South Carolina hasn’t seen the relapse we feared, although we might be headed in that direction. Not because the number of infections continues to rise — that means pretty close to nothing while we’re ramping up the number of daily tests. But because the number that actually matters — the percent of positive tests — might be headed up. Our 28-day rolling average has flatlined in recent days (it had been pointing down), and three spikes in the past week have our 14-day average pointed up. The numbers are erratic enough that we might still be OK ... but it bears watching.
Meantime, we’re getting some blips of encouraging news — if you really watch for them. Two biggies from the past week:
- Business writer Andrew Brown reported Thursday that "Roughly 240,276 people — nearly half of the laid-off or furloughed workers who filed an application since mid-March — continued to certify their claim as of May 16." The story made it sound like it was worrisome that so many people were still receiving unemployment checks, and certainly 240,000 people out of work is awful. But this was the first time I realized that more than half the people who were let go because of COVID-19 were already back at work. Which I find encouraging.
- Food critic Hanna Raskin reported Thursday that “According to OpenTable data, South Carolina restaurants on Tuesday sat 134 percent as many diners as they did on the same day last year.” Now, that’s a one-day number, but it does offer some hope for the restaurant industry, which is such a crucial part of South Carolina’s economy.
Of course, that wasn’t the really interesting news Hanna uncovered this past week. On Tuesday, she wrote about how restaurants have become the epicenter of the mask wars, and how nasty people are becoming at the epicenter.
That gave us an opportunity to remind everybody about a few basic rules of etiquette. If you’re at all tempted to even quietly applaud people who are yelling at strangers over their mask-wearing choices, I would urge you to read our editorial. And if you’re not, well, read it anyhow, because you’ll probably enjoy it:
Editorial: Wearing a mask doesn’t make it OK to be a jerk. Neither does not wearing one.
2. The Charleston continuum
Good Southern hospitality and charm are key ingredients in making Charleston one of the world's top tourism destinations (which is one reason we have to nip that whole nastiness thing in the bud).
But the careful way we incorporate our past into our present also plays a big role, and this past week we had several opportunities to talk about the importance of that — from supporting efforts to make sure our tour guides know what they're talking about to remembering important people who have helped us get that balance right and blending past and present in a way that honors both.
Of course accessibility and fun are must-haves for a world-class city, and as we explained Sunday, we've got a great opportunity right now to try some new things on that front.
- Editorial: Use this time to experiment with enlivening Charleston's streets
- Editorial: Keep standards to ensure Charleston’s tour guides know their stuff
- Editorial: Honoring a man who did much to make Charleston what it is today
- Editorial: Welcome outcome for Charleston’s historic Archer School
3. The primaries are coming, the primaries are coming
With obvious exceptions, primaries are probably more important than the general election. That’s because so many contests in South Carolina are decided in the primaries — a result of the GOP domination statewide along with the gerrymandering of congressional, legislative, county council and in too many places even school board district lines. (The gerrymandering sometimes benefits Republicans, sometimes Democrats and never, ever voters.)
But extremists in both parties want to make primaries private affairs, to make sure the nominated candidates are as extreme as possible. Used to be, party leaders opposed these efforts, and most elected officials still do, realizing that the way you win elections in November is by getting people bought into the candidates through the primaries. But the state Republican Party leadership was taken over a few years ago by people who want to stop the rest of us from voting in these most crucial elections unless we swear an oath of allegiance to their party, and again this year they've put a deceptively worded question on the GOP primary ballot aimed at locking us out. So unless you really want to vote for or against particular Democrats, we recommend that you request a Republican ballot and vote “no” on Advisory Question 1.
You can read our Friday editorial to learn what that question actually means —as opposed to what it sounds like it means. And you can read my Sunday column to find out what a huge difference these party-written questions can make in our government.
Find out who’s on your ballot at this site operated by the League of Women Voters. And get information at the State Election Commission about requesting your absentee ballot. But do that now. You have to receive the ballot, fill it out and get it back to your local election commission by a week from Tuesday — or else vote in person.
- Editorial: SC GOP ballot question aims to lock you out of primaries. Don’t fall for it.
- Scoppe: How a primary ballot question changed the course of SC history — for the worse
- Editorial: SC witness requirement does nothing to prevent vote fraud. Repeal it.
- Editorial: Don’t disrupt Charleston school board’s work with divisive election plan
4. Welcome to the new seasons (and no, summer isn't one of them)
As South Carolina's economy re-opens and we resume our normal work routines, maybe we'll regain our sense of time.
Or maybe we just need some milestones.
And now we've got 'em: Shrimp season opened Wednesday, and the hurricane season started today.
Wise coastal dwellers know to avoid the latter and embrace the former — and perhaps this year more than ever, what with evacuation and recovery dicier amid a pandemic and shrimpers suffering from the restaurant recession.
- Editorial: Change in SC lane reversals welcome news as hurricane season arrives
- Editorial: Eat more local shrimp, Charleston
Your thoughts
I think this letter writer is overlooking the danger infected kids cause to vulnerable parents and grandparents, but he still makes a good point we need to keep in mind as our state addresses one of the most important questions going forward:
In a May 19 letter, the writer implores that we not open schools until we can guarantee the safety of children. I believe the author is overestimating the dangers COVID-19 poses to children and underestimating the harm to children by missing school.
According to DHEC, our state’s youngest age of death due to COVID-19 is 27. The average age of death in our state from COVID-19 is 75. In our state, 96% of deaths are people over 50.
Data from the CDC show that only 0.1% of all COVID-19 deaths are of people under 25 years of age.
Kids are more than 500 times more likely to die from other causes than COVID-19. Death isn’t the only consequence of COVID-19, but it is what our health agencies are tracking and sharing. Looking at the data, it appears that kids are safe, and they don’t need to quarantine the same way older adults do.
At the same time, education is important. If you believe in education, then you believe that what our kids learn in school now will affect the arc of their lives.
Canceling or modifying school is not a trivial matter, and it imposes a real cost on today’s students that could last their entire lives.
While deciding how to reopen school, the debate should acknowledge that kids are comparably safe from the virus.
As a parent of four children, I hope they can resume school as normal without further interruption to their educations. The quality of the rest of their lives may depend on it.
RICH HORTON
Wilmot Avenue
Columbia
That's all for this week.
Have a great week.
