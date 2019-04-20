In a huge win for conservation-minded voices of reason, Gippy Plantation seems safe from development for now.
Earlier this month, the Moncks Corner Planning Commission voted against an annexation plan that would have allowed at least 1,000 homes to be built near the historic plantation on an 800-acre ecologically valuable stretch of land along the upper reaches of the Cooper River.
But the property’s owners could still build hundreds of homes under Berkeley County’s land use rules should they so choose, which raises a few important points.
First, just because a big chunk of rural land doesn’t make much sense for development today doesn’t mean it won’t make sense in a few years. It’s important to get good land-use planning in place before rather than after a developer makes a proposal.
Gippy Plantation could have more easily been preserved for the long-term had local officials acted decades ago. Now, development may prove tough to hold off for too much longer.
And if the land around Gippy isn’t going to be fully preserved, which would of course be ideal, local officials have a new set of important decisions to make.
Before Moncks Corner planners voted against annexation, they had already managed to persuade developers to eliminate multifamily housing and decrease residential density, for example. They considered this a victory.
But by asking for those concessions, Moncks Corner officials weren’t necessarily reducing the impact of a proposed Gippy Plantation development. If anything they may have been dramatically increasing it.
If so many homes are to be built, it makes more sense from a conservation standpoint to build them on the smallest reasonable footprint. Multi-family housing is an obvious way to do that. Shrinking lots and floorplans would work too.
Spreading 1,000 homes out doesn’t make them feel any more rural — at least not unless they’re far more spread out than what would have been built near Gippy. Instead, it just eats up more virgin land and necessitates a more costly ratio of infrastructure to residents than a more compact development pattern would require.
That means a greater financial burden on taxpayers, increased car dependency, traffic congestion and the loss of a larger land area of native ecosystem. By several important measures, it’s a worst-case scenario.
In fairness, this particular reduction in density was mostly a pretext to get Gippy property owners to cut 200 homes from their original proposal. That is indeed an improvement.
But cuts to density and multi-family housing — whether or not those cuts actually lead to appropriately scaled developments — are routinely cheered across the Charleston area as “wins” for the cause of smarter growth.
Part of the problem is the word “density.” Reflexively, we think of “dense” development as urban and destructive while its alternative seems more ecologically sensitive, aesthetically pleasing and compatible with the rest of Charleston. But that’s a gross oversimplification at best.
Manhattan is dense, sure. So is almost any Main Street in almost any small community in the United States — Moncks Corner being a notable exception to that particular rule.
Greater Atlanta, to use an obvious cautionary example, is a mostly low-density metropolis spread out across an insane 8,400 square miles, or about one-quarter the total land area of South Carolina.
That’s a huge amount of land transformed from its natural state, yet Atlanta certainly doesn’t feel roomy or rural.
Great cities are less about how many residences there are per acre, and more about how those residences fit into everything else that makes a place attractive, livable and economically feasible.
Gippy Plantation, of course, is a uniquely bad place to put many residences at all. Thankfully, Moncks Corner town officials seem to realize that. Berkeley County leaders should as well.
But if the choice elsewhere is between 1,000 spaced-out homes or 1,000 compact ones, local leaders shouldn’t assume that the less dense option is automatically the better one, especially if land conservation is a primary goal.
Ed Buckley is an editorial writer with The Post and Courier.