People from the community, many of them of various faiths, join members of the Rancho Bernardo Community Presbyterian Church in a candlelight vigil for the Chabad of Poway synagogue shooting victims at the Rancho Bernardo Community Presbyterian Church in the Rancho Bernardo neighborhood of San Diego, Calif., Saturday, April 27, 2019. (Hayne Palmour IV/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)