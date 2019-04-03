The issue of price transparency touches nearly everyone, but it should be of keen interest to employers and their employees who are trying to get a grip on rising health care costs.
The Wall Street Journal recently reported that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services invited comments on a proposed rule to require health insurance companies to disclose what they pay for services from health care providers like hospitals and doctors. This is called price transparency.
Anyone who pays for health care has a stake in supporting this proposed rule. Currently, under contractual agreements, these prices are kept secret.
There is no other product or service purchased in our economy where the buyer does not know the cost. Knowing the real cost of health care would allow self-insured employers and the members of their health plans the ability to make better more cost-effective health care purchasing decisions.
Powerful lobbying groups such as the American Hospital Association and health insurance trade groups are pushing back hard. They do not want this information released. Why? Because the highest cost providers do not want the public to know who they are.
An employee with a high deductible plan who needs an MRI could spend $2,000 out of his pocket, unaware that the same procedure is available across the street using the same machines and with the same quality outcomes for $600.
A self-insured employer may be more concerned with the cost of a knee replacement. The cost for the same procedure can vary within the same community by a factor of 4.
A system that allows this to happen cannot be efficient. We spend 19 percent of GDP on health care. Premiums, deductibles and co-payments borne by employees are rising faster than wages, and the employer’s burden for health care costs is increasing at 3 to 4 times the inflation rate.
I recently had a conversation with the human resources director of a major South Carolina corporation. She said, “If I have to go to the hospital, see a doctor or get an X-ray all I want to know is what is it going to cost and how good are they.” She was unable to find that information on a comparative basis by provider.
Under our current system with secret payment arrangements neither employee nor employer can make a health care purchasing decision based on price and quality.
Until we expose the underbelly of our archaic health care pricing system, we are never going to contain the cost of health care. Price transparency is an important first step toward that goal. Get behind it, lobby your representative in Congress. Start demanding price transparency. It is essential.
James H. Suddeth Jr. is a former chairman of the board at Richland Memorial Hospital, vice chairman of Palmetto Health and current CEO of Suddeth Healthcare Solutions LLC.