In the U.S.S.R. work is the duty of every able-bodied citizen, according to the principle:“He who does not work, neither shall he eat.”
In the U.S.S.R. the principle of socialism is realized: “From each according to his ability, to each according to his work.
– Constitution of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics [1936]. Article 12
Could it happen here? Could the USA become the USSA?
Not even the most extreme leftists in the crowded field of Democrats and Democratic socialists seeking their party’s nomination for president are likely to mine the USSR’s 1936 Constitution for guiding principles of socialism in the modern age. They will instead largely make things up as they go along, promising free stuff for everyone, the more the merrier. How to pay for it will be left for later, if at all, after the election.
Think taxes. Think confiscatory taxes. Free Medicare for All (including illegal immigrants). Free college and student loan forgiveness. A new Marshall Plan for Central America that will have the practical effect of transferring money from middle-class American taxpayers to corrupt and criminal governments. (You can bet on it.)
Everyone should know that a four-letter word lies at the heart of Soviet-style socialism. That word is “work.” It is and always has been a guiding principle of socialism that working for the government is what every able-bodied man and woman must do if they wish to progress in life.
Further, everyone is schooled to believe that working for government is a higher calling and vastly more satisfying than working for one’s self or for a privately owned business (if any are permitted to exist).
The theory is that every able-bodied person works and society reaps the profits from their work. Government determines who is able to work and who is not. Government, moreover, decides who fills what jobs in the labor force, and what each job pays.
What a beautiful system, you might think. What a life you can look forward to living in such a society. Unless, of course, you have lived under it, or studied it thoroughly in high school or college.
Then, if you open your eyes and your mind, you will see that socialism is not now nor has it ever been a just system benefiting a citizenry forced to live under it.
Look at the old Soviet Union. Look at all of Eastern Europe before the Berlin Wall came down. Look at Cuba. Look at Venezuela.
Candidates promising to expropriate the “ill-gotten” wealth of the rich have not done the math. There aren’t enough rich to pay for all the free stuff they promise. There may not even be enough of the long-suffering American middle class.
Sooner or later, as the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher predicted, they will run out of other people’s money. Sooner or later, I hope, they will discover the economic insanity that the printing press is the answer to the 20, 30, 40 or however many trillions of dollars of debt both Democrats and Republicans will have run up with thus far political impunity. Don’t count on this going on forever.
Someone will come up with a plan. But what might it be? Will every able-bodied man and woman in America have to get a job if they want to eat?
Is that the final promise of democratic socialism?
R.L. Schreadley is a former Post and Courier executive editor.