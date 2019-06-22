In what is destined to become a landmark decision, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the constitutionality of a World War I monument in the form of a large Latin cross in a public intersection in Bladensburg, Maryland. The controlling opinion, by Justice Samuel Alito, flatly acknowledged that “the cross is undoubtedly a Christian symbol.” But that wasn’t the end of the story, because the court also said the cross functioned as a monument, a symbol of the nation and a historical landmark.
The opinion in American Legion v. American Humanist Association marks the first time the Supreme Court has squarely held that religious symbols dating back many decades should be evaluated under a different standard than newly erected ones. In the process, the court also took a big step toward abandoning the idea that there should be a single constitutional test to determine whether the First Amendment’s establishment clause has been violated — a view that four justices expressly embraced.
Whether or not it is wise to give up the goal of constitutional coherence, the court was right to acknowledge that old monuments take on a range of complex meanings over time. It was also correct that removing something that has been in place for decades has a different social meaning than taking down a new monument that was erected to send a message of religious and political exclusion.
Many justices wrote opinions, and the 87 pages will take some time to absorb. It’s noteworthy, however, that the breakdown did not strictly follow conservative versus liberal lines. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg wrote a dissent that was joined by Justice Sonia Sotomayor. But Justice Stephen Breyer joined the whole of Alito’s opinion, and Justice Elena Kagan joined some of it as well as a separate concurrence by Breyer.
The essence of Alito’s reasoning was four points about why old monuments need special treatment. First, when a monument is old enough, it becomes starkly difficult to reconstruct its original public meaning.
Second and third, Alito noted, over time the purposes and meanings of a monument can “multiply.” That’s an understatement. As culture changes, and priorities shift, the use and meaning of public monuments shifts with them.
The upshot of this observation is that, if a court is to determine whether a monument is constitutional by asking what it means to observers, that undertaking is well-nigh impossible so long as we acknowledge that those meanings are rich and multiple.
Fourth, and most politically important, Alito noted that removing an old monument may not appear neutral to believers. “A government that roams the land, tearing down monuments with religious symbolism and scrubbing away any reference to the divine will strike many as aggressively hostile to religion,” he wrote.
Seen from Breyer and Kagan’s perspective, allowing old monuments to remain is part of a potential compromise with conservative justices. Newly aggressive Christian symbols could potentially be removed, while old established ones would remain. For at least some of the conservatives, this compromise might also be attractive, in so far as it might take the court out of the cultural tinderbox of arguments over monument removal.
In doctrinal terms, the court’s major step here was to further undermine the 1971 Lemon v. Kurtzman test, which tried to give unity to the establishment clause by asking whether a given government action had a secular purpose, primarily secular effects or entangles the government with religion. That decision has been declared close to death for more than 30 years, and its agonizingly slow death throes were extended here.
Probably only constitutional law professors will care about this development. What matters to the rest of the republic is that the justices are continuing to move in the direction of viewing the separation of church and state in context — and that old monuments are now basically safe from constitutional challenge. Somewhere, those who died in World War I and are memorialized in Bladensburg are breathing a sigh of relief.
Noah Feldman is a columnist with Bloomberg Opinion.