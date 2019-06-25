As South Carolinians, we have been excited to hear from the diverse, talented field of candidates pursuing the Democratic Party’s nomination for president.
In the coming months, one topic we believe merits greater discussion is reform that will strengthen the Supreme Court, which has become deeply politicized under Donald President Trump.
One major example of the abuses promoted by this Supreme Court that is of deep concern to South Carolinians is the issue of qualified immunity.
Qualified immunity is a legal doctrine that the Supreme Court established to protect government officials, including law enforcement officers, who violate individuals’ liberty.
While it was originally intended to guard against frivolous or unwarranted litigation, the Supreme Court has expanded this doctrine under Chief Justice John Roberts to the point that police officers are often now shielded from accountability even when they flagrantly violate people’s civil rights.
In recent years, there has been no shortage of incidents involving excessive use of force by law enforcement. When these incidents occur, the main avenue that victims or their loved ones have to seek justice is by filing a civil rights lawsuit under the law known as Section 1983.
But over time, the Supreme Court has carved out a major loophole in Section 1983 by raising the legal bar for deciding when a civil rights violation has taken place. They’ve declared that police should be immune from lawsuits even in cases where any reasonable person would have thought the officer was violating a “clearly established” civil right.
The Roberts court has so vastly expanded the types of cases where government officials are entitled to immunity that it has become, as Justice Sonia Sotomayor said, “an absolute shield for law enforcement.” Sotomayor has said the court’s rulings on qualified immunity have encouraged a “shoot first, ask questions later” approach by police officers.
Perhaps the most disturbing thing about qualified immunity is that it is not based on any law passed by Congress. It is not found in the Constitution. The Supreme Court quite literally made it up.
Just this month, the Supreme Court was petitioned to hear a case involving qualified immunity. This would have given the court the opportunity to revisit this doctrine. But the court declined to hear the case, meaning the problems caused by qualified immunity will persist indefinitely.
In South Carolina, we have seen numerous incidents where police officers violated an individual’s civil rights. It goes without saying that we believe those officers should be adequately held accountable rather than shielded by this erroneous Supreme Court doctrine.
Issues like qualified immunity have caused the court to lose legitimacy, and it will be important for the next president to work to restore trust in the court. We are quite eager to hear specific plans that can restore ideological balance and fairness.
Thank you for your consideration on this matter, and we look forward to engaging in a further discussion with you on issues regarding qualified immunity and the Supreme Court.
The Rev. Joseph A. Darby is senior pastor at Nichols Chapel AME Church and first vice president of the Charleston Branch NAACP. Mia McLeod, a Democrat, represents District 22 in the S.C. Senate.
This op-ed was also signed by J.T. McLawhorn, Rev. Dr. Johnny Ray Nobel, Jonathan Metcalf, Bakari Sellars, Alana Simmons Grant, Hamilton Grant and Lydia O. Glover.