Missed the school bus? It happens. But there might be another bus on the way, and it’s free.
On Tuesday, CARTA officials announced that students older than 6 can ride buses for free in a pilot program expected to run through August, no student ID required.
The idea, according to CARTA Chairman Mike Seekings, is to introduce young people to transit, tear down mobility barriers and offer safer transportation options to things like jobs, the library or recreation.
Really, an effective bus system ought to work pretty much that way for all of its passengers, but young people — particularly those too young to drive — are especially vulnerable in places like much of the Charleston region that are built to primarily accommodate cars.
Of course young people are already welcome to use CARTA, so it will be interesting to see if dropping bus fares significantly increases ridership.
Actually, that’s probably the most valuable information CARTA stands to gain out of this useful experiment. If ridership goes up dramatically after eliminating fares for students, it stands to reason that doing the same for everyone else might increase bus usage even more.
The idea isn’t entirely crazy, and it wouldn’t necessarily break the bank. In 2018, CARTA took in about $3 million from fares and bus passes from its roughly 3 million riders, which was less than 10 percent of its $38 million operating budget..
One-way fares cost $2 on most buses and $3.50 on express routes.
The bulk of the rest of the budget came from federal and Charleston County funds, with other local governments, MUSC and the College of Charleston chipping in as well. That money is likely to remain available even if there’s no revenue coming from passengers directly.
If the student experiment is successful, a broader pilot program testing the impact of free rides on overall ridership could provide even more useful data about how to make CARTA a more impactful transit system.
It might be worth trying one way or another.
If enough people switch to the bus rather than driving alone, it could be a net savings for the region by cutting down on road maintenance and construction costs and the negative environmental and health effects of traffic congestion.
CARTA already has a few routes without fares, including the year-old HOP shuttle, which loops for free around the Charleston peninsula and connects to a park-and-ride lot where commuters can park for less than most city garages. Ridership has been mostly impressive so far.
A handful of cities in Europe like Tallinn, Estonia, have tested fully free public transportation in the past few years. Luxembourg is considering becoming the first country to try it out. But results in most parts of Europe have been mixed, in part because transit ridership was already high before making it free.
In the United States, transit routes in downtown Tampa and St. Petersburg, Florida, saw ridership jump when fares were dropped recently. Several smaller towns nationwide have long offered free service, and some larger cities have a few fareless routes, with varying degrees of success.
Interestingly, one of the most comprehensive studies of free transit in the United States found that it worked best in mid-size cities with modest public transportation systems that wouldn’t be devastated by a lack of fare box revenue. Sounds a lot like Charleston.
Far more ambitiously, Los Angeles is exploring paying for free transit citywide by charging drivers a traffic congestion fee, which is an especially bold and likely controversial proposal in a place famous for its freeways. Of course, the combination of the two could make both initiatives more successful if implemented well.
We’re probably not quite there yet in Charleston. But giving free bus rides to students is a good start.
That trial run ought to offer some interesting new insights into how price affects CARTA ridership — and it will help young people get around the region more easily, safely and equitably as well.
Ed Buckley is an editorial writer with The Post and Courier.