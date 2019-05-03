The first thing we do, let’s kill all the lawyers.
— Shakespeare, “Henry VI, Part II”
It is one of the best known lines in English literature. On hearing its first six words, who couldn’t come up with the last four — especially someone who got something out of a high school or college course in the plays of William Shakespeare?
The line would seem to speak for itself, though a New York Times critic some years back put an entirely different spin on it, that Shakespeare didn’t really mean kill all the lawyers. (Only some of them?) But that’s neither here nor now.
What is here and now is that many of us who watched all or some of the televised inquisition of Attorney General William Barr on Wednesday by Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee came away more than a little disgusted by the uncivil nature (the snottiness actually) of their questions, particularly those put forth by committee lawyers who should have known better. Barr was called a liar, a Trump apologist, and told he should resign from his post as the nation’s senior law enforcement officer. He showed remarkable restraint, even when castigated by those, despite the distinction afforded by their office, who were obviously not the brightest bulbs in the chandelier. Any chandelier.
To be fair, his inquisitors were not dealt a very playable hand by Robert Mueller, the special counsel appointed to investigate possible “collusion” by the Trump campaign with Russia leading up to the 2016 election. No, they never will get over Hillary Clinton’s loss. Nor will she, despite being given a base on balls by the Obama administration. There is actually more evidence of her campaign’s collusion than Trump’s. Why this was not acted upon by Mueller and the media is a question that needs an answer.
The sole intent of Democrats at Wednesday’s hearing seemed to be subverting the plain language of the Mueller report into something damaging to President Trump. After spending more than two years and $30 million, Mueller came up with nothing, nada. Nothing that proved the Trump campaign colluded with Russia. After public release of the report, Democrats pinned their hopes on Mueller’s less than clear and heroic conclusion regarding “obstruction” of the investigation. As stated in the report, Mueller did not find sufficient evidence to bring criminal charges of obstruction, nor did he choose to “exonerate” Trump. In effect, Mueller passed the buck to his boss, Barr. After consultation with Assistant Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who actually oversaw the investigation, Barr determined there were insufficient grounds to bring charges of obstruction.
This is what all the Democratic sound and fury is now about. To normal people not blinded by a hatred of Trump, it is nothing more than a tempest in a teapot. Those who are blinded by it, however, are ignoring a basic principle of criminal justice in America: It is not up to an accused to prove his innocence at trial; it is up to the accuser, in this case the Justice Department, to prove his guilt. Who would want it otherwise?
You almost have to feel sorry for South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham. He’s chairman of the Judiciary Committee. His job, under the best of circumstances, is like trying to herd a bunch of cats. Under the worst of circumstances, it must be like trying to herd a bunch of Democrats.
Shortly after Wednesday’s hearing wrapped up, the Justice Department announced that Barr would not attend Thursday’s meeting of the House Judiciary Committee, to which he had been invited to testify. Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler wanted him to answer not only committee members’ questions, but those of committee staff lawyers as well. Barr demurred from accepting those conditions, and Nadler later threatened to have him subpoenaed.
Let the fun and games continue. If anybody can handle the stress, Barr can.
R.L. Schreadley is a former Post and Courier executive editor.