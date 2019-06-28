Wouldn’t it be great if there was a way to save money by maximizing the potential of your property and increase its value at the same time? What if I told you that such an option was already available?
I’m talking about ADUs (accessory dwelling units) and being able to build them on your property next to your primary dwelling space.
Better known as mother-in-law suites or carriage houses in Charleston, these smaller buildings can be a source of revenue for property owners, a great option for family members who need to stay close or for a multitude of other reasons. In the Charleston area, certain municipalities have adopted the use of ADUs in single-family residential zoning, while many have not. Mount Pleasant has widely adopted ADUs into its zoning. The town also happens to be the wealthiest municipality in the Charleston area.
In North Charleston, ADUs are only allowed in the historic district and conservation district overlays. In other words, they are allowed in the wealthier areas where real estate prospects are hot.
However, the neighborhoods identified as the most at-risk and poverty ridden, such as Chicora Cherokee, Liberty Hill and Union Heights, have zoning regulations that restrict building ADUs. These are the neighborhoods that could benefit the most.
We, the public, see the same story continually play out: The rich get richer while the poor get poorer. Our zoning laws are inextricably linked to racial disparities and the widening income gap.
It would be naive to believe these kinds of zoning policies are “just how it is.” In Richard Rothstein’s book, “The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America,” he states the following:
“Our system of official segregation was not the result of a single law that consigned African-Americans to designated neighborhoods. Rather, scores of racially explicit laws, regulations, and government practices combined to create a nationwide system of urban ghettos, surrounded by white suburbs. Private discrimination also played a role, but it would have been considerably less effective had it not been embraced and reinforced by government.”
The effects of these racially inspired policies are still visible today. Government policies led to the creation of officially segregated public housing and the demolition of previously integrated neighborhoods. While urban areas rapidly deteriorated, the great suburbanization of the post-World War II years was spurred on by federal subsidies for builders on the condition that no homes be sold to African-Americans.
Is there any hope to reverse the effects of the suburban and exurban movement? Well, we can see glimmers.
In December 2018, Minneapolis City Council voted 12-1 to end single-family zoning citywide to make way for buildings such as ADUs, multifamily complexes and reject NIMBY-ism and the racist housing policies of the past.
Since Minneapolis’ forward-thinking action, several cities and states are pondering similar steps. Denver, Detroit; Austin, Texas; Portland, Ore.; Tacoma, Wash.; Charlottesville, Va., and even Greenville, S.C., are adopting tiny homes in their zoning ordinances as a way to help relieve some of the crushing affordability challenges.
I believe in housing for all. I believe that the zoning advantages that apply in rich neighborhoods should also apply in poor ones. I also believe that a person should have the right to build a $70,000 home versus being locked into a 30-year mortgage they cannot afford.
Allowing ADUs and tiny homes is low-hanging fruit. It’s something we can do on already-developed land without the need to develop raw land. It’s a way to keep families together and to build communities and villages. It’s a way to house veterans and the homeless, the elderly and transitioning members of our society, and millennials and baby boomers who don’t want the burden of a large home or the price tag attached to it.
In the face of this climate crisis, it’s one step in the right direction of minimizing and downsizing. It’s light on the planet and environmentally responsible. It’s an easy-to-reach housing solution that should be available to everyone.
We as a community need everyone at the table to advocate for housing for all.
April K. Magill is an architect and founder of Root Down Designs.