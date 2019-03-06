This July 30, 2008 file photo, shows Jeffrey Epstein in custody in West Palm Beach, Fla. U.S. District Judge Kenneth Marra ruled Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, that federal prosecutors violated the rights of victims by secretly reaching a non-prosecution agreement with Epstein, a wealthy financier accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls. (AP Photo/Palm Beach Post, Uma Sanghvi, File)