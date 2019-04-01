I attended the recent special session of the United Methodist Church’s General Conference in St. Louis as one of South Carolina’s eight clergy delegates. As we gathered as a global church with about 840 delegates attending, we were called to determine how best to address diversity around LGBTQ persons in a way that made sense to United Methodist Christians.
In 2016, we hit an impasse. A commission was created, and the One Church Plan was presented. This plan would allow flexibility in the church, with people on a spectrum of theological understandings not having to abandon their convictions and instead staying unified. The other plan presented was the Traditional Plan that recommended keeping language in our Book of Discipline in place: “We find the practice of homosexuality incompatible with Christian teaching.” Language was also added to include more stringent consequences for conferences, bishops, churches, or pastors for presiding at weddings or ordaining practicing homosexuals. By a slim margin, the Traditional Plan was advocated.
Most of us left St. Louis sensing a great divide within our church. As I gain distance from the session, it seems to me that we have set up an impossible situation. There were delegates from around the globe — 35 percent of those present were from conferences outside the U.S. In most African countries, for example, the practice of homosexuality is against the law. Therefore, nearly 35 percent of attendees had a very practical lens through which they were looking.
To ask 840 people to make a decision for the 12 million United Methodist is problematic. How can 840 people determine the most intimate relationship in a person’s life and speak for 12 million-plus people? We were bound to be divided. But it need not be so.
Here’s what I believe with all my heart. I believe that in local churches we have found a way for it to be so. The United Methodist Church has always been seen as a mainline, middle way church. Some even call us the “third way.” Since the denomination’s inception, we have not been an “either/or” church. We are evangelical and liturgical. We are head and heart. We have a high view of the Bible, and we commit to study it critically. We are a “both/and” church. However, when 840 people decide, it’s hard to have a middle way. People move to the edges, and it becomes “either/or.”
We were polarized in St. Louis because there were only two options. It made for winners and losers. But in the United Methodist Church that raised me, that has called me, I find that most of us are right in the middle, or a little to the left or right — but that we’re compatible. That we can keep coming to the table of grace, together. We can keep worshiping together.
Unity does not mean uniformity. Unity means there is a higher calling that binds us — the love of God made known in Jesus Christ. Whether you find yourself on the left or right of the middle, or right in the middle, lean in. There are no winners or losers unless someone leaves our Church. We are a body, and we belong together. Indeed, the most important word here is “we.” If you look at the world through the lens of we, it changes everything one sees.
What does this mean for Bethel United Methodist Church, a thriving Charleston congregation? Bethel will do what we’ve always done. We are people who believe that everyone is a son and daughter of God and beloved. We’ll continue to believe that with Jesus there’s the hope of transformation for all. And we will continue being an agent for a more just society.
So whether you are on the right or the left of this issue of inclusion, lean in. Together, we will continue making disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world.
The Rev. Susan Leonard is the senior pastor at Bethel United Methodist Church and serves as a South Carolina clergy delegate to the United Methodist Church General Conferences.