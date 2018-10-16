After the roller-coaster ride of 2016’s election night, have journalists and political junkies learned not to let conventional wisdom substitute for hard knowledge?
Nate Silver — the closest thing there is to a celebrity in the arcane field of statistical journalism — is not wildly optimistic about that.
“Media understanding about probability, margin of error and uncertainty is very poor,” Silver said Monday when I stopped by the Manhattan office of his fivethirtyeight.com for a pre-election chat. “That led them to be more surprised than they should have been,” he said, based on the quite accurate polling numbers that were available.
Now that we’re three weeks away from the midterm elections, Silver is seeing some of the same tendencies in media coverage and social-media chatter that plagued 2016’s coverage.
Take the Senate challenge to Republican incumbent Ted Cruz of Texas by Beto O’Rourke.
When the polls had O’Rourke’s chances of upsetting Cruz at a 35 percent probability, the media chatter had it as almost a toss-up. Now that those chances have dropped to about 25 percent, the prevailing narrative has downgraded O’Rourke almost to dead-man-walking status.
“That’s not a night-and-day change, but that’s how it’s being talked about,” Silver said.
Which leads to his worry about coverage over the next few weeks, and in the days leading up to Nov. 6. “I get nervous about how people overstate things” he told me.
That, for example, it’s “all but inevitable” that Democrats will win control of the House of Representatives or that there’s really no way Republicans will lose the Senate.
“Saying it’s all but inevitable should signal it’s at 98 percent, not 80 percent,” which is the reality at the moment, he said.
While it’s quite probable that we’ll see a split decision in Congress, there’s a solid chance it doesn’t go that way. There’s actually a 40 percent chance that both houses of Congress will end up in the hands of one party, he said.
Silver himself doesn’t pretend to perfection. He has had his own ups and downs with predicting election outcomes, including during 2016. He infamously stated during the presidential primary season that Trump’s candidacy was not to be taken seriously. When proved wrong, he followed up with a thorough self-examination, published on his site, of what went wrong in his thinking. (The short form: He was thinking too much like a political journalist and not enough like a statistician.)
On the plus side, his final-days projections were better than most: He gave Hillary Clinton roughly a 7 in 10 chance of winning, with Trump at about 3 in 10.
And he doesn’t fault the polls, which were quite accurate, he said:
“There are lots of reasons the outcome was surprising, but the polls were the least of it.”
Midterm elections present predictive challenges: There’s a lot less data, fewer polls to analyze, in states and regions than in a national election. “People should not be that surprised by a Democratic Senate or a Republican House,” Silver told me. “We’re in dangerous territory from a predictive/assumption standpoint.”
But didn’t the media learn these lessons, once and for all, two years ago? “People do learn things the hard way,” he said, and there was no harder way than election night 2016. So he’s observing more necessary caution this time around. Whether that caution will last through the final days of the campaign and into Election Day is another equation.
Uncertainty — the mortal enemy of the chattering classes — is the one thing Silver says is baked into these midterms.
That doesn’t mean the polls are useless or that nobody knows anything. It just means that probability is one thing — and inevitability is quite another.
Margaret Sullivan is a Washington Post columnist .