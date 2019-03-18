Precisely at noon on March 19, 1979, six newly installed video cameras went live in the gallery of the House chamber for the first time. Washington was never the same.
That broadcast, today marking its 40th anniversary, launched the Cable-Satellite Public Affairs Network.
C-SPAN is now such a ubiquitous presence in the capital that it is easy to forget how radical an idea it was. The network not only gave citizens thousands of miles away their first real-time, unfiltered look at how government works; it also upended the balance of power in the marble corridors of Capitol Hill.
“Once junior members can acquire notoriety, the ability of older members to coerce them goes down dramatically,” says Newt Gingrich, who arrived in the House chamber as a freshman congressman only a few months before C-SPAN did.
In that sense, C-SPAN was a political ancestor of social media, and the megaphone it has given to newcomers such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.
Gingrich was one of the earliest to discern the power and reach of the new channel. It helped launch him to the speaker’s chair, and Republicans into the majority for the first time in four decades.
He made himself the star of C-SPAN’s late show, railing after the close of legislative business to a growing fan base of conservatives across the country. By 1984, Gingrich had become such an irritant to those in power that Speaker Tip O’Neill furiously ordered the cameras to zoom out and reveal that Gingrich and his backup band of backbenchers were speaking for hours on end to an empty chamber. They kept going anyway.
C-SPAN was the brainchild of Brian Lamb, then the Washington bureau chief of Cablevision magazine, who had been advocating for the burgeoning cable industry to offer more public affairs programming.
As it launched, there was plenty of resistance and skepticism. Older House members worried their constituents would see the unseemly arm-twisting that went on — and that some of them occasionally took naps in the chamber.
Others predicted C-SPAN would have no audience. “House debates are usually so boring and confusing, it’s going to take a very strange person to watch this stuff for any length of time,” political scientist Norman Ornstein told the Los Angeles Times.
One day in 1983, Lamb was hosting one of C-SPAN’s call-in shows and got a frantic message from his producer to pick up the line on which a caller from Washington was holding. After a pause, a woman’s voice came on the air. “Hello, is this Mr. Brian Lamb?” she asked. “Would you hold one moment, please, for the president?”
The caller was indeed Ronald Reagan, who had been watching from his study in the White House, where C-SPAN played on Channel 10. And he had a few things he wanted to get off his chest.
After the House started broadcasting, it would be another seven years before the stodgy Senate would allow cameras in. One of the last holdouts was Minority Leader Robert C. Byrd, who changed his mind after making a visit home to West Virginia, and being mistaken for another politician with a shock of white hair. He realized O’Neill had become far more famous than he, thanks in no small part to C-SPAN.
But as the novelty wore off, it became more and more apparent what a treasure C-SPAN turned out to be.
The network, which can now be seen in more than 90 million households, still gives us daily proceedings from the House and Senate chambers. It also lets us hear important issues explored in committee rooms, helps us size up candidates on the campaign trail, engages us with book authors and saves a seat for us at think-tank roundtables. It challenges us to think for ourselves, without the clatter of punditry.
So happy birthday, C-SPAN. We need you more than ever.
Karen Tumulty is a columnist with The Washington Post.