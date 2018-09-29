Are you an architect with a vision for a bold, contemporary design … something that makes a statement … something tall? Don’t come to Mount Pleasant. Really, you’ll want to avoid the Charleston area in general.
Exhibit A is the ongoing slugfest in Mount Pleasant where a planned Medal of Honor Museum can’t move forward because it doesn’t meet the town’s height zoning. Town officials say they can’t make an exception or else they’d have to bend the rules for everyone else.
That’s patently false, of course. The town, like most municipalities, has a Board of Zoning Appeals specifically for the purpose of bending the zoning rules when circumstances warrant it.
What’s even crazier is that the town has had access to renderings of the proposed design, which is visibly not short, for three years now. And nobody said anything until a few months ago.
The original design from architect Moshe Safdie calls for a five-pointed star-like building that stretches up to about 125 feet. It’d be the tallest building in Mount Pleasant by a good bit, but not exactly a skyscraper by any reasonable definition, and less than half as tall as Charleston’s highest church steeple.
Town officials want something less than 80 feet tall. Or else.
Over the summer, Mr. Safdie gamely reworked his original design to shave it down to 99 feet. But Mount Pleasant leaders still weren’t having it. So after multiple public meetings, Medal of Honor Museum officials say they’re shopping the project around to other, potentially more receptive communities.
I don’t blame them.
The popular (possibly apocryphal) narrative is that Charleston got its “Holy City” nickname for the historic church steeples that tower over the rest of the peninsula. It makes perfect sense for the city to keep close tabs on building heights in the Historic District to preserve that skyline.
But the rest of the region’s obsession with height is more perplexing. After all, there are lots of tall buildings that are beautiful, and lots of short ones that are ugly.
And setting strict limits on height tends to result in less attractive buildings than when architects are allowed more creativity. At the very least, those buildings tend to be wide, squat and square up to the maximum possible height.
Take, for example, Washington, D.C., which presumably would be open to something like the Medal of Honor Museum, its height notwithstanding. For about 100 years now, the district has had a height limit that restricts most buildings to about 110 feet.
The goal, not unlike Charleston’s, was supposedly to keep tall buildings from crowding out iconic structures like the Capitol Dome and the Washington Monument. Fair enough.
But property values in Washington, also like here in Charleston, are sky-high. So rather than getting some attractive mix of buildings in different heights and sizes, everyone just builds giant block structures that are all almost exactly 110 feet tall.
It would be economically irrational to build anything else.
There’s nothing particularly special about 110 feet, however. It’s not tall enough to get the “wow” factor of a true skyscraper. It’s too tall for a truly human-scaled place. It’s just not as tall as the Washington Monument.
Something similar is happening in Charleston.
Most of the new buildings in the area look like giant city block-size cubes. Developers want to maximize the amount of usable square footage so they take up as much three-dimensional space as is allowed by zoning.
What results isn’t especially tall. It’s not especially attractive either.
Charleston recently adjusted its height ordinance to base limits on the number of stories rather than the number of feet. That’s a smart change that places sensible architectural considerations over arbitrary height limits.
But outside of the Historic District, Charleston and its surrounding municipalities are going to have to get over their fear of heights. With a growing population and a metro area stretched to the breaking point, the only sensible place left to go is up.
We don’t need to start building skyscrapers yet. But flexibility on height limits could help the region more sustainably adapt to changing needs.
I’m on the fence about the design for the Medal of Honor Museum. And I understand that it’s a little “loud” for Mount Pleasant, which fancies itself a quaint fishing village despite having ballooned into the state’s fourth-largest city — I mean town.
If town leaders don’t want the museum, that’s their choice. But don’t make it about the height.
Ed Buckley is an editorial writer with The Post and Courier.