O'Rourke: Let's remember the gifts Travis Ascue gave us

As we celebrate Frederick Douglass, Sojourner Truth, Harriet Tubman, Harvey Gantt and so many other African Americans that contributed much, let’s also celebrate a local African American hero whose quiet contributions still pay dividends today, 30 years after his untimely death.
With each passing year, the courage, kindness and brilliance of Travis Ascue fades. Travis found himself placed within a culture unlike his own. But by just being himself, he changed the hearts and minds of an awful lot of white people whose minds needed to be changed, including mine.
When I was in my early 20s, I arrived in Mount Pleasant from Pittsburgh to coach basketball at East Cooper School, a nearly all-white, private school member of the South Carolina Independent School Association. I was Travis’ basketball coach during those years. It is safe to say that those of us who walked with Travis along this journey are not the same people as a result.
Travis attended East Cooper in the mid-1980s, a time when racism had become much less direct. But as our team traveled through rural South Carolina — and even urban areas — Travis often found himself unwelcome and targeted with hate-filled comments and actions. How he handled all this is the lesson.
I didn’t know a 15-year-old athlete could be the teacher and coach, and I would be the student. Travis handled every step of this journey with control and courage. Never, not once, did he lose his temper or retaliate. He knew if he did, it would set back his personal “movement” decades. I have lived many years and have come across many people, but I don’t think I’ve ever met another person who was as even-tempered as Travis.
I still coach. For the past three years I have coached the pole vaulters at Porter-Gaud, a member of SCISA. At every meet, at every school, there are African American athletes. In this newspaper recently, there was a great article about the success of Porter-Gaud basketball coach John Pearson and how his daughter is following in the family footsteps. I wonder if the African American athletes at Porter-Gaud and the other SCISA schools even know who Travis Ascue was.
If not, they should.
Our country today finds itself racially and culturally divided. I am aware that it has been this way for a long time. In some ways, I am encouraged by how racial and cultural barriers are coming down, more and more, with each passing day. It is safe to say, though, we still have a long way to go.
I watched as Travis moved the needle. He was placed in an uncomfortable position and by just being “Travis,” he changed all who came in contact with him. Comfort will not move us toward a more racially united nation. We should seek out understanding, dialogue and empathy for each other, no matter how hard those conversations may be.
This transcends sports. It’s a story about how one African American displayed exemplary courage and altered the lives of many. I challenge all of us to reach out within our own circles, to move toward uncomfortable discussions so that we can understand people who are different than us.
Travis changed us all. When I hear people say, “I don’t see color,” I cringe a little. Of course we see color. Many of his classmates and teammates never before had the opportunity to see and feel firsthand any person of color.
But Travis didn’t try to be white or “blend in.” Travis was Travis, a proud African American. That is what we saw, and that is who we all came to know and love, and that is why those of us who had the privilege to be taught by Travis accept and appreciate strong African American men.
You might be surprised just how much one person’s actions, yours, can change an entire group, a community and the world. Just like Travis’ did.
Tom O’Rourke is a Mount Pleasant town councilman and a former director of the Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission.