Men whose spirit has grown arrogant from the great favor of fortune have this most serious fault: those whom they injured they also hate. – Lucius Annaeus Seneca, 4 B.C.-A.D. 65
In my many years I have come to a conclusion that one useless man is a shame, two is a law firm and three or more is a congress. – John Adams, 1735-1826
As the two quotes above show, the disdain the ruled show for the ruler is not a modern phenomenon. Part of it is rooted in jealousy, part in perceived failure of those who fate or the ballot box placed in superior positions. Nothing in recent times, however, quite matches the disgust many Americans felt when viewing the circus Senate Democrats made of the confirmation process concerning Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
I’m not alone, I think, in the conclusions I have drawn from this. To me, the one word that stands out is “hypocrisy.” A few examples of what I mean:
For years, one Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, repeatedly lied about serving in Vietnam, lies he has acknowledged, calling them “misstatements.” In actuality, the senator received five deferments from military service between 1965 and 1970. Eventually, he did serve for a short time in the Marine Corps Reserve. He never deployed to Vietnam.
He would seem to be not a person Democrats would choose to challenge Judge Brett Kanvanaugh’s veracity. Falsus in uno, falsus in omnibus (false in one thing, false in everything) Blumenthal declared, sanctimoniously, displaying not so much his grasp of law school Latin as his own vulnerability to renewed charges of “stolen valor.”
And then, of course, accusing Kavanaugh of lying under oath naturally brings to mind President Bill Clinton and “I did not have sex with that woman,” “it depends on what the meaning of ‘is’ is,” and, sadly, the little blue dress, without which he probably would have gotten away with everything.
Multiple women accused him of sexual impropriety, one of rape. And all this led to what? It led to the trashing of the women who accused him, and his astonishingly swift personal and political rehabilitation.
Remember Chappaquiddick? Late on a dark night in 1969, Ted Kennedy, then Democratic Senate whip, accidentally (or drunkenly?) drove his car off a single-lane bridge into tidal waters near Chappaquiddick, Mass.
He freed himself from the submerged car and swam to safety, leaving behind a passenger, 28-year-old Mary Jo Kopeckne. He informed no one of the accident, except his lawyer, until 10 hours later when divers recovered her body.
Found guilty of “leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury,” Kennedy received a sentence of two months in jail, suspended. This “lion” of the Democratic Party spent 47 years in the Senate and ran, unsuccessfully, for president of the United States.
He led the charge against the confirmation of Judge Robert Bork, President Ronald Reagan’s nominee for a seat on the Supreme Court. “Borking” is now considered a verb, which the Merriam-Webster dictionary defines as “to attack or defeat (a nominee or candidate for public office) through an organized campaign of harsh public criticism or vilification.”
Many presidents in my lifetime were womanizers. Indeed, until relatively recent times it was considered more a perk than a disqualification for the job. Going back to the late 19th century, Democratic President Grover Cleveland (the only man ever elected to non-consecutive terms) fathered a child out of wedlock.
Many Republicans holding senior offices, including the presidency, also have been accused and often convicted in the court of public opinion of sexual abuse of women either before or during their time in government, most notably Donald J. Trump. Curiously, Richard Nixon, the Republican president most broadly reviled today, escaped charges or even hints of sexual impropriety, most likely because such was not thought necessary to bring him down after Watergate.
Mixing sex and politics, even in this Hollywood-glorified age of anything goes, produces a very deadly brew, indeed,.
R.L. Schreadley is a former Post and Courier executive editor.