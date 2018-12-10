Noncompete agreements, once restricted to tech workers and high-level executives, have become commonplace among ordinary workers, including security guards, home health aides or hair stylists. If history is any guide, the spread of these contracts could have far-reaching negative implications for the U.S. economy.
Critics oppose requiring ordinary, low-skill workers to comply with these restrictions, arguing they should be reserved for well-compensated employees who benefit from specialized training and investment. But the history of these covenants suggests that there’s a strong economic case for banning them entirely.
The agreements, or NCAs, forbid workers from taking valuable skills acquired from one employer to a competing firm. They first appeared in the Middle Ages, when master artisans required them of apprentices because they didn’t want to face direct competition once their protégés set up shop on their own. Courts eventually sanctioned these restraints, provided they didn’t harm the public interest, establish a monopoly or unduly restrain the right to work.
But this trend toward wider use of the contracts, which gathered steam from the late 18th century onward, conveniently omitted that they originally applied to skilled laborers operating in a pre-capitalist society. Yet employers increasingly used noncompete clauses to limit the mobility of unskilled wage laborers along with skilled workers.
In Great Britain, courts generally endorsed NCAs so long as they remained “reasonable.” In the U.S., courts approached NCAs in much the same way through the 19th and 20th centuries, often upholding them, but at times voiding them. To complicate matters, individual states passed laws that circumscribed the use of NCAs, and in some cases, banned them.
This has created a patchwork of statutes governing these agreements. But the divergent approach to NCAs pursued by individual states also has provided economists with an opportunity to answer a broader question: Have NCAs helped or hindered economic growth?
The most famous study looked at California, one of a handful of states that do not permit NCAs. The de facto prohibition affected skilled and non-skilled workers alike, and employees high and low could jump from job to job without any fear of legal reprisal. The mobility seems to have disseminated innovation swiftly from company to company, creating the kind of dynamism and technological spillover that helps foster long-term success.
The prohibition of NCAs clearly benefited Silicon Valley. Further proof was provided by the comparison to another claimant to high-tech supremacy: Route 128 in Massachusetts. The conclusion was that California’s ban — and the embrace of the agreements in Massachusetts — helped tilt the balance of power to California. Other studies have echoed this finding.
The shift allowed researchers to conduct a “before-and-after” study of the effect of NCAs. They found that worker mobility in Michigan declined significantly after the state changed the law.
This makes sense: Workers moved around a lot less, and the kind of constructive cross-pollination of ideas that follows increased mobility dropped as well. So even if companies were able to keep their innovations to themselves — and reaping short-term gains — they lost out on the long-term, larger benefits. Worse, these studies show there’s a tendency for high-skilled workers to migrate from states that enforce NCAs to those that don’t. So states with NCAs may well suffer a “brain drain.”
Stephen Mihm is an associate professor at the University of Georgia.