Sexual exploitation of women and children during Islamic State’s reign of terror in Iraq and Syria has received much attention from the international community. Now, a similar issue deserves more attention at the United Nations: Sexual exploitation of Syrian refugees, including children. I recently encountered this issue while visiting Lebanon, a country where 2 Million Syrians have found refuge since civil war broke out next door and then evolved into a major jihad theater—rendering Syria the most dangerous place on Earth. While my encounter with this issue was more disturbing than threats I have received from Islamic State members, equally shocking was the discussion I had about it with a Lebanese official working with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). For it seems the international community is not doing everything possible to ensure children whose lives have been indelibly impacted by the war in Syria will not also fall prey to the most evil people on the planet.
In June, the Paris-based Fondation Maison des sciences de l’homme arranged for me to attend a conference hosted at the American University of Beirut that was organized by its International Panel on Exiting Violence, with support from the Carnegie Corporation. While returning to our hotel following dinner on Hamra Street one evening, conference attendees I dined with were approached by a female child prostitute who was aggressively propositioning passersby. Based on her appearance and speech, conference attendees who have worked with Syrian refugees assessed the girl, who appeared to be of prepubescent age, is from Syria.
The following day, I discussed our encounter with a Lebanese official working with UNHCR. Describing the situation, I noted I suspected this was a police operation. Yet the official assured me that was unlikely the case. Accordingly, due to safety concerns, Lebanese authorities do not employ children in such investigations. She also expressed surprise this occurred on Hamra Street. As its bars and restaurants are popular destinations, police maintain a significant presence in the area to deter crimes that could impact Beirut’s tourism industry.
The official proceeded to explain UNHCR is concerned about child prostitution within the Syrian refugee diaspora in Lebanon. However, data which exposes the suspected scale of this issue has been difficult to obtain.
Next, I learned why a Syrian child prostitution ring may consider it an acceptable risk to operate in the area: The Lebanese government does not provide Syrian refugees legal rights, and the government’s position is that it cannot prosecute Syrians for such crimes. Instead, the government relies on UNHCR to work with the Syrian refugee community to discourage tolerance for sexual exploitation of its members.
Certainly, the Lebanese government has limited resources. Further, the Trump administration’s policies have rendered UN Ambassador Nikki Haley’s a voice that would surely make Lebanese officials laugh at expressions of grievances concerning conditions encountered by Syrians in Lebanon.
Nevertheless, the United States government and private donors to refugee relief programs can provide the UN additional resources to more effectively investigate and help disrupt sexual exploitation of child refugees from Syria. And not just in Lebanon.
Indeed, there is reason to believe this is occurring elsewhere in the Middle East. In discussions I have had with senior officials from other governments in the region concerning Islamic State’s online activities, I have been asked what can be done to more effectively detect and disrupt consumption of online child pornography in their countries. Given these concerns, I anticipate that—if provided more resources—UN investigators will determine sexual exploitation of children from Syria is a problem in other countries.
Given President Trump’s policies, Ambassador Haley may not be the best UN official to spearhead a campaign to counter sexual exploitation of Syrian refugees. Still, she can use her media profile to help grow public awareness of and interest in addressing this problem. I imagine my fellow South Carolinians share my hope that she will.
Michael Smith, a Lowcountry resident, is a terrorism analyst who specializes in the influence operations of Salafi-Jihadist groups like Islamic State and al-Qaida.