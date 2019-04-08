The Washington Post report Sunday on the forced resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen:
“[President Donald] Trump told aides last fall that he wanted to fire Nielsen, and he grew increasingly agitated as a large caravan of Central American migrants reached the U.S.-Mexico border at San Diego. She appeared to recover her footing after U.S. Border Patrol agents used tear gas to repel a large crowd attempting to break through a border fence — the kind of ‘tough’ action Trump said he wanted in a DHS secretary. ...
“The president grew frustrated with Nielsen again early this year as the number of migrants rose and as she raised legal concerns about some of Trump’s more severe impulses, particularly when his demands clashed with U.S. immigration laws and federal court orders. Nielsen also disagreed with the White House’s decision to dump [Ronald] Vitiello, who had been on track for Senate confirmation in coming weeks” as Trump’s nominee for director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
There is little doubt that no matter how draconian her policies and disingenuous her answers to Congress about the family separation debacle, Nielsen could never be as cruel or as dismissive of existing law as her boss demanded.
Several key points deserve emphasis. First, no matter how she might have tried to temper the president or stay within shouting distance of the law, she will forever be known as the person who presided over the unconscionable family separation policy — and falsely denied there was such a policy.
The notion, as the anonymous New York Times op-ed writer and other Trump apologists have insisted, that competent, law-abiding people must serve in the administration to prevent Trump from going off the rails is nothing but self-delusion. If one works for Trump, one is required to compromise whatever values and standards one held. The only moral decision is to refuse to join the administration or, if already a member, to resign voluntarily (not get shoved out, as Nielsen seems to have been).
Second, Trump does have a political problem in that all of his histrionics, the shutdown, the emergency declaration, the new wall he has begun to build and the child detention horror have not stemmed the flow of asylum seekers. He is left trying to disparage their plight (e.g. calling them terrorists, asserting that their claims of persecution are phony) or make ridiculous promises (e.g. close the border). Solutions that might help — vastly increasing aid to the countries from which the migrants are fleeing and hiring more immigration judges — do not appeal to Trump. Immigration was arguably the most important issue in his 2016 campaign. He has failed and at this point might be panicked that his base will abandon him.
Third, no Democratic presidential candidate should follow Trump’s fear-mongering and anti-immigrant rhetoric. We are not “full,” as Trump says, and we will not be poorer with more immigrants. Moreover, the asylum crisis is not a border security issue since these people are presenting themselves at the border.
Fourth, Democrats should offer a coherent and comprehensive immigration policy. The current crisis is a humanitarian one, arguably aggravated by Trump’s hostile relationship with Mexico, threatened aid cutoff and refusal to address the issue of asylum processing. Reversing Trump’s asylum-related policies, taking appropriate border security measures, increasing legal immigration as well as seasonal worker visas and regularizing those here illegally who meet certain requirements are the components of a rational policy.
Some are celebrating Nielsen’s departure — and if we are optimistic, perhaps her experience will serve as a caution. The worst, however, might be yet to come.
Jennifer Rubin is a columnist with The Washington Post.