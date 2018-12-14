Future historians will reflect on our times and view them as an age in which people believed in magic. – Friedrich A. von Hayek
When I depart this vale of tears I will leave my son’s and my granddaughters’ generations with some pretty nasty problems my generation should have done a lot more to resolve.
For example, winning wars. My two, Korea and Vietnam, did not end the way most Americans would have preferred. Many, I believe, wished they had never been fought at all. The wars that have come after Korea and Vietnam, particularly those in Afghanistan (now 17 years and counting) and the Middle East are not much to brag about either.
It’s not that our armed forces have not tried to win or were incapable of winning — they most certainly have and are. You don’t have to visit Arlington National Cemetery or the Korea and Vietnam war memorials in Washington to be convinced of that.
The largely unspoken truth is that our Army, our Navy and our Air Force have had to endure a succession of weak and less than resolute commanders-in-chief who, when push came to shove, lacked the political will and the courage to win wars they either started or found our country fighting when they assumed command. That may be a harsh assessment, but I think it is an accurate one.
Other failures of my generation seriously weakened the ability to win wars expeditiously and at least cost in terms of lives and treasure. The decision to end the military draft and adopt the concept of an all-volunteer force was unwise. It was done primarily to defuse protests growing out of the anti-Vietnam War movement in the country, powered in large part by college students and other young Americans who felt themselves personally threatened by conscription. It cut across the grain of my own belief — that all physically and mentally fit young men and women owe their country some form of public service upon coming of age. I believe too that it would have done them a world of good.
The unwillingness to fund armed forces sufficient to deter any and all challenges to the national interest is also a failure of my generation. It is and always has been far preferable to deter war than to fight one.
What should we as a nation do about this? One of the things we could do is restore the draft. This would not only correct a moral wrong — the “elite” have just as profound a duty to serve their country as do the poor and disadvantaged. I think it would make a more efficient and more powerful military as well. We should have learned that, and didn’t, from Vietnam.
In the absence of a direct attack upon our country that requires an immediate response, a second imperative is to restore the power to declare war to where the Constitution says it should reside – in Congress. The War Powers Act, even as amended, has not in application worked as intended. It has let Congress pass the buck, as it were, and in so doing support from the home front was never marshaled to the degree it should have been.
It’s worth noting that not since the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and World War II has Congress declared war.
Another problem is politics.
The common and continual mischief of the spirit of party agitates the community with ill-founded jealousies and false alarms, kindles the animosity of one part against another, foments occasionally riot and insurrection. (These are not my words, they’re George Washington’s. They’re taken from his Farewell Address.)
It’s obvious that what we see happening in Washington today is nothing new. What is new is the impact near-instant worldwide communication, particularly what we weirdly call “social media,” is having on the reporting, and far too often misreporting, of news affecting our very lives.
It ain’t pretty.
R.L. Schreadley is a former Post and Courier executive editor.