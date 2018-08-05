FILE - In this March 22, 2017, file photo President Donald Trump , left, and Texas State Sen. Dawn Buckingham, right, listen as Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Seema Verma speaks during a meeting on women in healthcare in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Verma is slamming ‘Medicare for All,’ the proposal from Vermont Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders for a national health care plan that would cover all Americans. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)