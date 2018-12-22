Merry Christmas, Kathleen Wilson.
It will be a jolly holiday in the Wilson household, with new Speedo goggles and flippers under the tree for the former city councilwoman/swimmer as a reward for her years of persistence. OK, so the $2 million city council just set aside to buy a parcel to build the $50 million Kathleen Wilson Aquatic and Wellness Center wasn’t a surprise, given she has relentlessly lobbied her former council pals for years.
Taxpayers, however, might be surprised, considering the incredible money pit they could be financing for many Christmases to come was buried deep in the city budget. To find it, you would have to go to a single line item in the hospitality budget on Page 229 of the 259-page Ways and Means Committee agenda for Tuesday’s meeting: ‘’Sports/wellness/natatorium complex, $2,000,000.’’
And so, with the budget’s approval last week, Mayor John Tecklenburg and the council took a first step toward a project even that storied builder, Joe Riley, would not build. Joe built Charleston Place, he built the Gaillard Center, the aquarium, the ballpark and waterfront park. Soon he will break ground on his last hurrah, the International African American Museum. But he never got around to the natatorium, much to the frustration of the councilwoman from James Island.
Now, in defeat, the long-distance swimmer is somehow winning. In 12 years on the council, Wilson was best known for her signature issue, her swimming pool, and her email rockets to constituents. "Sit down and shut up,’’ she wrote in one blast. The voters spoke on Wilson last year, sending her packing by a wide margin. But she and her expensive pet project won’t go away.
Flooding is supposed to be Charleston’s No. 1 priority — how many times have we heard that? This month the city disclosed it has a $43 million hole in the funding of the critical Crosstown drainage project, and not a clue how to pay for it or the even bigger one after that. The city’s consultant suggested selling naming rights for the pump station. Think "Servpro Pump House on the Ashley.’’
So instead, West Ashley city councilmen Bill Moody, Keith Waring, etc., are talking about borrowing maybe $30 million for a swimming pool and paying for it with decades of tourism taxes, then asking the county and state for millions more. Alleged "public-private partnerships’’ like this we can’t afford.
Wilson, a member of the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame, and her paid consultants have sold much of the council on the fantasy that an aquatic center is just what West Ashley needs to ignite its renaissance. Tell that to all those flooded out homeowners in the Church Creek Basin.
Two years ago Wilson’s natatorium was estimated to cost $38 million; today it’s $50 million — and who knows in three years? With vast parts of the city literally underwater these days, we don’t need another hole to pour money down. The College of Charleston closed its natatorium three years ago, citing soaring maintenance costs. This spring, Limestone College in Gaffney followed suit.
"As the pool drains, so continues the brain drain out of South Carolina,’’ Wilson wrote in this newspaper after C of C announced its decision. She actually wrote this. And in an interview, she told me: "If you live here, there is very little for the average resident to do.’’
Wilson needs to spend more time on dry land.
While Charleston has many needs, a grand swimming pool (actually three pools in one) should be low on the to-do list. The city already operates four pools. There are two public indoor pools alone in West Ashley within a 10-minute drive of Citadel Mall, where Wilson and Moody want to put their natatorium. In all, there are 11 public pools in Charleston, North Charleston and Mount Pleasant. North Charleston is building its own $21 million natatorium with two more pools.
Let’s be serious: A $50 million swimming pool would be a non-starter if it were proposed for James Island, Daniel Island or, heaven forbid, downtown. But West Ashley has a giant chip on its shoulder, forever sure that it is not getting its due. West Ashley is a nice place. I’ve never seen anywhere that so talks itself down.
The Kathleen Wilson Aquatic and Wellness Center isn’t a big idea, it’s bad idea. West Ashley deserves better.
Steve Bailey writes for the Commentary page. He can be reached at sjbailey1060@yahoo.com. Follow on Twitter @sjbailey1060.