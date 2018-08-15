WASHINGTON — Governments, seemingly eager to supply their critics with ammunition, constantly validate historian Robert Conquest: The behavior of any bureaucratic organization can best be understood by assuming that it is controlled by a secret cabal of its enemies. Consider North Carolina’s play in the medical-devices market.
Born in India, Dr. Gajendra Singh is an American citizen and a surgeon in Winston-Salem who wants to supply something useful for which there is a strong demand. North Carolina’s government is an almost insuperable impediment to him doing so.
Singh runs a medical diagnostic imaging center where patients can get X-rays, echo-cardiograms, ultrasounds and CT (computed tomography) scans. It cannot, however, be a full-service center without an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) machine, and hospitals offering MRIs are averse to competition.
Americans with high-deductible insurance plans, which are increasingly prevalent, especially need low-cost diagnostic services. The median Winston-Salem household income is about $40,000. The average MRI scan at a North Carolina hospital costs $2,000. Singh charges $500-$700 for the MRIs he does using rental machines that the state’s harassing law requires to be moved once a week. Singh wants to buy an MRI machine. North Carolina, however, has a “certificate of need” (CON) law, requiring Singh to prove to the Soviet-style central planners in the state government that Singh’s area needs another machine.
Such state and local CON laws proliferated in the 1970s as the federal government began pouring money into health care and government-funded hospitals tried to protect their revenue streams. Just for the privilege of submitting an application to buy an MRI Singh would have to pay a nonrefundable $5,000 fee and be prepared to spend $400,000 (lawyers, consultants, economists) to surmount the opposition of determined competitors. The only two providers of fixed (not mobile rental) MRIs in Singh’s county are at two multibillion-dollar hospitals.
(South Carolina’s health department enforces a similar Certificate of Need law. It requires hospitals and health care providers to seek permission from the state government before purchasing expensive medical equipment or embarking on new construction projects. The regulation is meant to control health care spending and avoid duplication, but critics, including former Gov. Nikki Haley, have argued it restricts free-market competition and adds an unnecessary level of bureaucracy.)
Singh has the support of the Institute for Justice’s litigators who are wielding four provisions of North Carolina’s constitution: First, “Perpetuities and monopolies are contrary to the genius of a free state and shall not be allowed.” Second, “No person … is entitled to exclusive or separate emoluments or privileges.” Third, “No person shall be denied the equal protection of the laws.” Fourth, Singh has a due-process right to participate in the market without arbitrary, irrational impediments.
There are states where aspiring entrepreneurs must pay (fees, lawyers) just to try to surmount the opposition of established businesses in order to get a CON entitling them to enter areas of enterprise. Economic interests clamoring for government protection from domestic competition seems to be increasing as the Trump administration, with tariffs and import quotas, practices crony capitalism to protect favored industries.
There are three important lessons from this CON mischief. First, domestic protectionism that burdens consumers for the benefit of entrenched economic interests (e.g., occupational licensing that restricts entry to professions for no reason related to public health) is even more prevalent and costly than are tariffs. Second, the sprawling, intrusive, interventionist, administrative state — aka modern government — that recognizes no limits to its competence or jurisdiction is inevitably a defender of the entrenched and hence a mechanism for transferring wealth upward. Third, only courts can arrest the marauding of the political class when it pretends to know more than markets do about society’s needs.
George Will is a columnist with the Washington Post Writers Group.