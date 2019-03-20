‘I brought this fabric for you,” my mom said in Bengali. She lifted an emerald and ecru plaid from a Jo-Ann bag. My fingers read the twill weave. We couldn’t tell what the fiber was exactly. Maybe rayon? The yarns had a sheen, like the glint of an eyeball. My mom let the cloth hang from her hands to show me its heavy drape. “I thought you could make a nice skirt with it,” she said, her voice breaking.
My mom understood how sewing fluttered me out of depression. After all, sewing compelled her, too. When I was growing up, the thrum of her sewing machine would lull me to sleep as she pulled all-nighters to make us matching shalwar kameezes — tunic, trouser and stole sets — for Eid.
Her machine was humming in the background the evening we found out from family in Dhaka, Bangladesh, that Nani, my maternal grandmother, had died. My cousin tucked me into bed and said my mom didn’t know. Later in the glow of my night light, I heard the sewing machine fall silent and my mom cry.
In May 2015, after taking my last law school final, I asked my mom if we could sew a dress together. I knew my way with a needle and thread, but I wanted to learn how to construct a garment. For me, sewing clothes like my mom and aunts do had always been a latent aspiration.
My legal career loomed that summer. I dreaded joining a Midtown Manhattan law firm in the fall. Conforming to a corporate firm’s glib culture felt distant from my creative ambition. Sewing, with its paper patterns, step-by-step instructions and my mom’s example, reaffirmed my confidence and encouraged me forward.
I tend to pause on how my mom must have felt in the fluorescence of Jo-Ann, examining the plaid fabric.
In the summer of 2015, she had observed my inability to study for the New York Bar Exam in July. To my parents’ disappointment, I had skipped my law school graduation that May to attend a swimsuit-sewing class in Brooklyn instead.
In the months after, I ignored lectures and floppy textbooks that were supposed to prepare me for the bar. I retreated to a small room in my parents’ house with a sewing machine and a cutting table.
By the time I sat for the exam, I hadn’t opened a single practice test. But, I had cut into a black-and-red polka dot Lycra and ruched the fabric for a ‘50s style swimsuit with a sweetheart neckline.
During my first year at the law firm, my mom often ended up holding my hand at the kitchen table. “I see you, and I can’t understand why you would feel so low about yourself,” she said. “Why can’t you get out of the water and shake it off, like a duck?”
“Look at everything you’ve accomplished,” she said. “I was never that ambitious.” Never that ambitious? My mom deferred her dream to study at the Fashion Institute of Technology to raise my little brother and me.
For my Sweet 16, I opened my European history textbook to Jacques-Louis David’s painting of Napoleon’s coronation and pointed to Empress Joséphine. From that tiny image, she sewed an ivory silk gown with three-quarter-length sleeves, a gathered bodice and an empire waist. Is this not ambition?
Sewing may not be necessary for me as it was for my mom and aunts in present-day Bangladesh. Nevertheless, for my mental health and creative compulsion, sewing has been indispensable.
I’m thinking of making an A-line skirt with two pleats at the front out of the plaid my mom got me. It’s a simple design that’s easy to sew and comfortable to wear. As I weave through crowds and beat green lights to cross streets, I can grip the fabric to remember that I contain the diligence to step toward where I want to be.
Sumaiya Ahmed is an immigration attorney with a non-profit in New York City.