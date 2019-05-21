Our political system is broken. The temptation to direct our anger at Washington, D.C., is an easy one. But doing so misses the real culprit. The most radical policies of the past two weeks didn't come from Washington. They came from state capitals.
In the aftermath of the new abortion bans in Georgia, Alabama and Missouri, South Carolinians have joined with Americans everywhere in fear, sadness and outrage.
Alabama outlawed virtually all abortions without the exception of rape and incest, at any stage of pregnancy, punishing providers with up to 99 years in prison. That is more time for doctors than the rapist who caused the pregnancy. Georgia banned abortion as early as six weeks into pregnancy, effectively criminalizing women who seek constitutionally protected health care.
But make no mistake, Alabama and Georgia are not outliers. In fact, the same thing is happening here at home. This session, the South Carolina House of Representatives passed a similar bill, which is now on its way to the state Senate, and perhaps even the governor's desk.
These efforts to restrict women's access to health care are extreme. And they're happening alongside other extreme steps that are harming South Carolinians. In our state the Republican majority has blocked efforts to provide every public school teacher a well-deserved $1,350 "Teacher Rebate," reduce class size, expand Medicaid or protect our drinking water. Refusing to invest in our kids, deliver health care South Carolinians can afford, or ensure water isn't poisonous? That's extreme.
This radical agenda did not start in 2016. And these lawmakers are not copying President Donald Trump. If anything, he's trying to keep up with them.
State legislatures get some attention once every 10 years when they set the district lines for federal elections, or around presidential elections when state voting laws impact who is voting for president.
How many South Carolinians realize that the biggest threat to a woman's rights to make her own medical decisions is in our state capital and state capitals around the country?
How many realize that most of the policies that affect us every day are decided in Columbia? To fix our schools, make our health care affordable, and protect our drinking water, we must demand that our legislators do what is right.
The past few weeks should be a wake-up call that the power of state legislatures goes well beyond marginally shifting the partisan makeup of congressional districts or the winner of the Electoral College in close states.
It's right to focus on who will be our next president and who will control and draw the district lines for the next Congress. But working only on the national level won't be enough to turn the tide on the radical agenda moving across the country.
That agenda started in state legislatures, and state legislatures are where we must focus if we are to bring progress to our country.
Rep. JA Moore represents District 15 in the state House of Representatives.