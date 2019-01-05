I’m not sure why anybody would want to live in a city where winter temperatures are comparable to Antarctica and it can drop below freezing in late May, but apparently people do.
Minneapolis is growing, and like so many growing cities in the United States, it’s facing a housing crisis. So in December, the city became probably the first major municipality in the country to ban single-family zoning as part of a policy overhaul dubbed Minneapolis 2040.
Houston, it’s worth noting, doesn’t have traditional zoning at all, so it couldn’t technically ban it. And the banning part is the notable detail, because single-family zoning is something that homeowners tend to very fiercely defend.
There are a lot of reasons that’s the case, most of which have to do with a desire to protect property values, despite the fact that single-family neighborhoods aren’t always the most valuable or most desirable ones in cities.
Minneapolis city officials aren’t out to crush residents’ financial stability. They’re trying to undo inequities in housing affordability and racial discrimination. At least in the short run, their plan might not make a huge difference — in fact, it’s likely to produce some serious unintended consequences — but it’s the right idea.
Broadly, it’s easy enough to defend modern zoning rules. Nobody wants to live next to, say, a landfill. Never mind that, since luxury landfills aren’t a thing, any sensible landfill owner would probably be looking for cheaper land than the average residential neighborhood anyway.
Most zoning codes, however, are labyrinthine and detailed enough to make one’s eyes glaze over in the first few paragraphs. Charleston has more than 40 different categories of zoning, with hundreds of accompanying rules, for example.
The modern intentions behind all those rules are benign. But single-family zoning has historically been used for some particularly mean-spirited and even bigoted purposes.
Single-family zoning took off in popularity in the United States in the earlier part of the last century, ostensibly as a way to glorify an idealistic version of homeownership and wholesome family life.
But at the time — and still today — single-family homes were largely unattainable for anyone outside the middle and upper classes. That kept lower-income families out of higher-income neighborhoods. Discriminatory banking policies acted as additional barriers to nonwhite would-be homeowners.
As such, single-family neighborhoods were mostly white and mostly middle class or wealthy.
That’s starting to change somewhat as people move back into city centers and gentrification alters longstanding neighborhood demographics. Zoning rules, however, aren’t always keeping up with growing populations and changing tastes.
That’s part of the reason there’s a housing crunch here in the Charleston region — and in pretty much every other metro area where people want to live.
In Minneapolis, residential property owners will now be allowed up to three units on parcels of land where only one home was previously allowed. In doing so, city leaders are effectively tripling residential capacity in already-livable neighborhoods without sprawling outward.
That modest boost in residential density could eventually help support walkability and bikeability and make public transit more feasible for more people. It’s also a boon for taxpayers by spreading out the cost of neighborhood services over a larger pool of residents.
And because any actual increase in residential density is likely to occur gradually as homeowners sell their property or redevelop it themselves, the city can adjust in stride. That’s far better than building new mega-developments on the urban fringes.
It’s possible that the Minneapolis zoning change will at least temporarily drive up housing prices, unfortunately. After all, three homes are worth more than one, even if the two others aren’t built yet.
It’s also possible that the shift could push more development farther outside of city limits, which is something it’s supposed to help prevent.
The basic principle is still worth considering.
Residents of the Charleston area’s single-family neighborhoods might not relish the prospect of a few more neighbors next door. But that could be a lot easier to adjust to than a few thousand new neighbors way out on the edge of town.
Ed Buckley is an editorial writer with The Post and Courier.