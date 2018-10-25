A migrant caravan. This is what the situation in Honduras has come to? A humanitarian crisis. An exodus to a land not just not-promised, but hostile.
Could there be anything worse than walking for 1,800 miles to arrive in a place where you will be rejected and persecuted? A place where in the best case you will have a life full of hard work with few rights and little security?
Regrettably, staying on their own land is much worse than that for thousands of Hondurans. In Honduras people live this misery, this abuse, this extortion, this death not just at the hands of criminals but also at those of their own government.
Migration is an old problem, beginning decades ago, but never before have these people been so miserable as they are now with this government.
Honduras has a government that is illegitimate, despotic and without scruples. It is a government led by the worst criminals. It is also a government supported by the United States, and a government with many accomplices, including many Honduran citizens.
What can the rest of us do? Certainly, we should not criticize the migrants. In my opinion, the least we can do is to speak publicly of their cause, defend their motivations and denounce their oppressors — who in many cases and through different means are also our oppressors — and to wish them well.
Really, the migrants are doing us a favor. In their efforts to have a better life, they are exposing to the world the Honduran tragedy. They are denouncing it not from behind a keyboard but by risking their own lives.
For this, I feel thankful. They do not embarrass me. I feel proud, not of Honduras, which I have never felt less blindly proud of than today, but for being of the same nationality as such brave people.
I would describe myself as a privileged Honduran. Not as much as the super-rich in my country, but privileged enough. I come from a middle-class family and could always count on food, safety and education. I was privileged growing up and still am now.
I currently live in Frankfurt, where quality of life is among the highest in Germany. It’s even higher than in many of the American cities my fellow Hondurans are dreaming of.
Even though I am not proud to speak of what my country has come to, acting out of empathy for fellow human beings is an obligation. Especially for those of us who come from a privileged place.
The first step in helping Honduras out of this terrible crisis must be taken from the inside. Hondurans must resume our attempts — so far unsuccessful — to regain justice within our country and take back the dignified life from which corruption deprives us.
U.S. officials should be more critical of the relationship between their government and that of Honduras, whether through foreign aid or direct intervention. They need to analyze both the positive and negative impacts in Honduras and in the region.
As for the caravan, which represents a peak of this crisis, we must be alert to possible human rights abuses that may occur in this situation. We should help the various initiatives that are collecting funds for migrants and providing them with assistance. And, above all, we should be supportive.
Oscar German is a financier with an international banking group and is a native of Tegucigalpa, Honduras. He lives in Frankfurt, Germany.