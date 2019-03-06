In this Feb. 22, 2019, photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks at the New Hampshire Democratic Party's 60th Annual McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Dinner in Manchester, N.H. Several Democratic presidential candidates are embracing reparations for the descendants of slaves, but not in the traditional sense. Over the past week, Senators Kamala Harris and Warren and former Obama cabinet secretary Julian Castro spoke of the need for the U.S. government to reckon with and make up for slavery. But instead of backing the direct compensation for African-Americans, they are talking about more universal policies that would also benefit blacks. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)