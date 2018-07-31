I am a Mount Pleasant resident. I am also a United States Marine, retired. In the past, I have expressed an opinion relative to the National Medal of Honor Museum. Since that previous editorial opinion, my opinion had not changed -- until today, with the editorial “Hurdles for MOH museum,” in the July 29 Post and Courier.
I must say your newspaper editorial has hit it right on the head. I’ve changed my mind.
Our town officials just don’t get it. The National Medal of Honor Museum is not to honor Mount Pleasant, nor is it to honor Charleston County, nor is it to honor our state of South Carolina. It is to honor our entire nation by depicting and memorializing the actions, sacrifice and dedication of a handful of military individuals whose actions went far beyond the normal expectation of our military men and women in war. They exceeded these expectations.
By design, by accident, or by unplanned initiative they placed others before self. Yes, it was in combat — combat they did not necessarily ask for but found themselves entwined in. By their actions, they reached a state of honor few ever reach. As a result, this nation presented to them the highest military award for valor, above and beyond the call of duty. This museum is to enshrine those intangible traits of those individuals with the display and background related to a tangible award. It is the Medal of Honor.
Frankly, I don’t think our town officials get it. To them, it is just another building. I have heard our mayor state that he is not opposed to the Medal of Honor Museum, BUT ... It is the BUT that says it all. “The museum team still wasn’t respecting the town’s zoning laws,” so states Mayor Will Haynie. And the statement of our Planning Committee head, “It’s a little much,” clearly fails to appreciate the actions of these MOH recipients in that their actions were also “a little much.”
So, as I understand it, the Medal of Honor Museum must bend to the wishes and whims of Haynie and Joe Bustos, or it will not be approved. Yes, they just don’t get it. Whereas our MOH recipients placed others before self, our esteemed mayor and others within our town bureaucracy place self before others. Apparently, the town bureaucracy gave the museum officials a year to come up with something that pleases them. Or what? Will they go to the point of disapproval? I think they will.
I love my home here in the Lowcountry. I like the area and the town of Mount Pleasant. But it is wrong for my town officials to throw roadblocks in front of this national shrine because they got their feelings hurt. Their self-effectuating nonsense of “sound and fury” is, in fact (to paraphrase Shakespeare) a “tale told by idiots,” not necessarily signifying nothing, but instead signifying ignorance, and a disregard for military honor and sacrifice.
As much as I will regret writing this, I am convinced that, as much as the people of Mount Pleasant deserve to have the National Medal of Honor Museum, the government of Mount Pleasant does not.
As much as it would break my military heart, I would encourage the National Medal of Honor Museum to look for a more accepting site, with governmental officials with more common sense, and who are more respectful of our national pride in honoring the dedication and sacrifice of our nation’s men and women who serve this country in the armed forces of the United States and are, as of this writing, placing country before self. That’s something I believe to be irrational or unappreciated in the thought process of certain Mount Pleasant town officials.
Ralph Stoney Bates Sr. is a major in the Marine Corps (Ret.) and a Mount Pleasant resident.