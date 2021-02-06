McMaster: Getting SC teachers vaccinated isn’t a prerequisite for reopening schools

When the COVID-19 virus hit, South Carolina chose a wise approach, carefully targeted and factually based to be most effective. It worked. That is the same approach we are using on vaccinations.

Because our priority must be to save lives, we must first protect those at greatest risk of dying and those who keep them — and the rest of us — alive. This includes hospital and health care workers, first responders, residents and staff of nursing homes and long-term-care facilities and our seniors ages 65 and up.

The average age of South Carolinians dying from the virus is 75, with 88% of all deaths occurring in those 61 and older. Our moral and ethical duty is to keep them alive before we turn to less or minimally threatened groups in our population.

Our supply of vaccine is increasing. New shot locations are opening every day. Our hospitals, pharmacies and health care providers are becoming more efficient at getting large numbers of our seniors registered and vaccinated. Within weeks, we expect to accommodate more people.

Yet this past week, a measure was proposed by state senators to move teachers ahead of seniors in the vaccination line in the hopes that shuttered schools would be reopened. This is an uninformed, bad idea that would disrupt our steadily improving system and jeopardize lives. Placing a healthy, younger person between a senior and a potentially lifesaving shot is irresponsible and unconscionable.

Experts agree that vaccinations are not a prerequisite for teachers to return to the classroom. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cites extensive data showing there is “little evidence that schools have contributed meaningfully to increased community transmission.” Research conducted by pediatricians at the Medical University of South Carolina found no surge in COVID-19 cases in Charleston County public schools following the return of in-person classes. There was no evidence of students giving the virus to teachers. At a December media briefing, DHEC’s chief epidemiologist, Dr. Linda Bell, stated, “We do not see significant evidence of transmission with schools.” Our classrooms may be the safest place from the virus.

For these reasons, I have asked the General Assembly to send me a bill requiring schools to offer all parents the option of in-person, five days a week instruction for their children. I’m still waiting.

Today, only 34% of public-school students — in just 27 school districts — are receiving in-person classroom instruction five days a week. In stark contrast, almost every single private school has had its doors open every day, as do 92% of our state’s child care centers. School districts in our state have received more than $1.2 billion in COVID-19 relief from the federal government, and have all the personal protective equipment, testing equipment and other resources they need to operate full time. Hundreds of thousands of people in other occupations are going to work every day all across our state — safely.

In order for teachers to be vaccinated as quickly and efficiently as possible, we must know in advance how many want the vaccine, and whether the state has a sufficient supply of doses on hand or in the pipeline. That’s why I recently directed school districts to coordinate with local health care providers, finalize their vaccination plans and submit those plans to the Department of Education.

In addition, I have directed school districts whose classrooms remain closed to immediately submit plans to reopen and operate schools in-person, five days a week to the Department of Education for approval.

Students have lost significant learning progress due to simply being out of the classroom. Parents should not have to choose between their jobs and their children. They must have the option of sending their children to school five days a week. This is why they pay taxes. Our schools must be open five days a week.

Our teachers will be vaccinated soon. But not for political expedience, and not at the expense of those who are so much more likely to die without the vaccine.

Henry McMaster is the governor of South Carolina.