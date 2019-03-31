Most South Carolinians would agree with the idea that if young people work hard and apply themselves, they should be able to pursue and achieve their goals and then contribute to their communities.
However, there is a group of young people who are essentially blocked from pursuing their career and educational goals. They are prohibited from working in careers that require state licenses such as nursing, teaching, social work, or cosmetology. The reason that these students are being denied licenses is because they are Dreamers, covered by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Most of these young immigrants have been in the country and state since they were young; many of them do not even remember their home countries. They are able to legally work in the United States, but South Carolina blocks them from qualifying for in-state tuition and state scholarships. We are also one of the few states that deny them state licensing.
I have worked closely with many of the students. One recently graduated with a degree from Lander University in elementary education. She wanted to stay in Greenwood and contribute to her community. She is bilingual and, in a time of a teacher shortage, is truly needed in South Carolina. But because of our state’s policy, she was unable to stay in South Carolina and moved away from her family to Colorado where she is able to teach.
Another student I know received a degree from USC Upstate in nursing, but she likewise will have to move out of state to pursue her career. She, too, is bilingual and would make a wonderful contribution to our state’s health care system. Another of my former high school students wants to pursue a degree in nursing, but she is unable to because of in-state tuition restrictions. While in high school, she completed a program in cosmetology but is unable to practice in the state due to her immigration status.
Fortunately, bipartisan legislation (H.3404) is being proposed that would help reverse these policies that ban in-state tuition, state scholarships and licensing for Dreamers. It was originally proposed by Republican Rep. Neal Collins of Easley. Though it may be unusual to see a Republican leading the fight for Dreamers amid the current polarized political environment, Rep. Collins argued that it is not only the right thing to do but actually a strong conservative solution to allow these young people to fully contribute to the South Carolina economy and society.
It is time for South Carolina to do what is right for these students and for the state’s own interests. We are missing many opportunities to strengthen our state by continuing to uphold these restrictions for Dreamers. As an education professor, I would love to see these students to be able to enter our state institutions and contribute their needed perspective and passion.
I encourage you to contact your state legislators to ask them to please take wise and just action by supporting these incredible Dreamers within our state.
Will McCorkle is a South Carolina educator and an immigration advocate.