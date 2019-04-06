Take me out to The Sinkhole,
Take me out to the crowd.
Buy me some peanuts and crackerjack,
I don’t care if it raises our tax
Thursday is Opening Day at The Sinkhole. Our RiverDogs were a miserable 64-72 last summer, fifth in the division. But then spring is a time of hope, and who really cares with a ballpark as beautiful as The Sinkhole, I mean The Joe.
And the lyrical little bandbox on the Ashley should look like a million bucks, given that the taxpayers have literary spent a million bucks ($1.1 million to be exact) yet again to get it into shape for another season.
This is what happens when you build a ballpark on a garbage dump. Every year, the stadium sinks a little. Then the sinkholes start appearing, the drainage pipes start cracking. Hundreds of tons of sand were scooped up and replaced, along with the turf. This is the third time the field has been rebuilt since 2002, and it won’t be the last.
The ballpark is here because Joe Riley wanted it here. The great mayor of Charleston, who fell in love with baseball going to College Park with his grandfather, engineered a land swap with The Citadel to build the ballpark on this picturesque spot on the river. Originally budgeted for $6 million, the House That Joe Built opened on April 7, 1997, at a cost of $19.5 million (or about $31 million in today’s dollars.)
The meter has been running ever since. In the last 17 years — good numbers before then are hard to come by — the city has spent $6 million subsidizing The Joe. Year after year few other money pits can match the ballpark for sucking up tourism tax dollars, making it quite literally and figuratively a sinkhole, handsome though it is. And the costs have been rising as the latest renovation shows all too well.
In the past five years alone, The Joe has cost the city $2.7 million, or 65 percent more than in the previous five years, according to city numbers.
What that means is when I go to The Joe — and I love going to The Joe — I pay $9 for the cheap seats and the city kicks in another $1.85 a ticket, based on the RiverDogs’ average attendance over those five years.
The RiverDogs have contributed about $2.5 million over the years for improvements to the ballpark, helping to finance the new sky suites, but that does nothing to stem the city’s operating losses. While I love baseball, too, it makes no sense at all for taxpayers to subsidize the tickets, whether for locals like me or tourists from New Jersey.
Our baseball-crazy mayor wanted the stadium to be called Ashley River Park, but it was aptly named Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park because there is no better symbol of how he reshaped the city for the better and at what cost. Over 40 years, Riley built the city’s future on its past, and his hand can been seen everywhere: in the ballpark, the Gaillard, the aquarium, the 7 million tourists who come with their platinum cards and soon the International African American Museum.
The costs, which never fit as neatly into the Riley legend, were no less real and enduring. The city’s neglect of flooding is the most obvious example of costs carried forward. Riley’s annexation wars expanded Charleston to 128 square miles from 18 square miles, leaving behind a city that is expensive to run and often at war with itself.
Riley won’t be on the ballot in November. But Mayor John Tecklenburg, who had the unenviable job of following a legend, suddenly appears to have no shortage of competition. Four years after Mayor Riley retired, the job for voters will be to decide who can best manage what he left behind.
Steve Bailey writes for the Commentary page. He can be reached at sjbailey1060@yahoo.com. Follow on Twitter @sjbailey1060.