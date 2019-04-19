Has the proliferation of hotels in downtown Charleston generated an oversupply of “Do Not Disturb” signs? Too many City Council members have worn them over the past four years as they ignored or rebuffed successive proposals by Mayor John Tecklenburg to curb inappropriate and excessive "hotelification."
I was disappointed to read a recent op-ed by my own council member, Mike Seekings. He dismissed the mayor’s latest proposal to strengthen the Board of Zoning Appeals’ authority to curtail inappropriate hotels, characterizing it as “no plan” at all. Instead, Councilman Seekings seemed to argue that we should delay and “examine the big picture” first — and then embark on developing a comprehensive, long-term plan to solve all growth-related problems.
Fortunately, we don’t face the either/or choice presented by Mr. Seekings. Of course the city faces an array of growth-related challenges, including flooding, traffic and a shortage of attainable housing. But failing to address hotel over-development now, when market forces encourage further proliferation, would likely exacerbate those challenges.
Many voters have lost patience with the Do Not Disturb mentality of a City Council that has chosen to doze through three prior opportunities to address rampant hotel growth downtown. An election year is a good time to end this slumber party.
Voters want — or should want — clarity and factual accuracy, especially in an election year. Yet, clarity and facts can be obscured by campaign rhetoric and lofty-but-impractical visions.
As a former neighborhood association president and board member, I’ve spent a great deal of time over the past few years working with city staff, council members and the mayor on major development and livability issues. I thought I was very familiar with various projects and proposals that have been brought forward. However, after reading some of the claims made by my council member, I have to wonder if I was the one asleep and dreaming — vividly.
The op-ed charged that the current administration has failed to plan for addressing traffic, flooding and attainable housing. If that is accurate, how did my council member manage to vote for the mayor’s Flooding and Sea Level Rise Plan, City Transportation Plan and Affordable Housing Plan? Not only were these plans created, they are actually underway. It’s a start, although much challenging work remains.
Regarding hotelification, the op-ed asserted that the city could have “easily” removed the 431 Meeting St. property from the accommodations zone, preventing it from becoming a hotel. Apparently it wasn’t that easy, as the mayor’s 2017 attempt to remove that parcel and others was defeated by the Planning Commission and a lack of support from City Council.
Perhaps most troubling was the repeated insistence throughout the op-ed that the mayor has proposed nothing but a moratorium to solve the hotel problem, and that the mayor even continued to propose a moratorium in his recent campaign email. I received that email. It did not mention a moratorium. The mayor’s initial moratorium suggestion was dropped three years ago and he has since offered two other alternative solutions that City Council failed to adopt.
As has been reported in this paper, the mayor is bringing to City Council yet another solution — a measured, thoughtful plan to balance tourism and residential needs when considering new hotel development. This plan empowers city boards and staff to protect housing, retail and office uses from being displaced by hotels, thus preserving a diverse array of services for the benefit of tourists and residents. The Board of Zoning Appeals and city staff have been virtually begging for such power for several months.
So, not only does the mayor have a plan to address hotel growth, it’s a measured, thoughtful plan. City Council should readily approve it — not only for the benefit of the peninsula that is at or near the tipping point of hotel saturation, but for the benefit of all Charlestonians who live in, work in, shop in or desire the benefits of a sustainable and healthy economic engine.
It’s time for City Council to take off their Do Not Disturb signs and take action on this step toward solving the problem of inappropriate hotel development.
Ginny Bush has lived in Charleston for 10 years and formerly was a president and board member of the Charlestowne Neighborhood Association.